Old Dominion Men dominate William and Mary for the first time since 2013

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Duel Meet

March 13, 2021

JC Scrap Chandler Pool

Final scores Men – ODU: 131 vs William & Mary: 128 Women – ODU: 81 vs William & Mary: 181



The Old Dominion men dominated William & Mary in a double competition for the first time since 2013, while the women William & Mary won unevenly. For William & Mary, the competition was a final tune-up ahead of the CAA Championships which start on March 29, while the ODU have already completed their Championship fixtures for the season. Despite competing in different conferences, the two schools enjoy a rivalry dating back to the mid-1900s, when ODU was founded as an extension school of William & Mary.

Summary of the men’s competition

ODU started the meeting in force on the men’s side with the team of Hugo Eriksson, Peter Durisin, Oskar Iwarsson, and Parker Harp winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1: 31.12.

W&M returned in the second event, the 1000 freestyle, with Conor Sokolowsky finishing first in 10: 03.75.

After going back and forth on the first two events, ODU took three consecutive victories, with Noah wilkins winning the free 200 (1: 40,23), Jacob Cobb win the 100 backstroke (51.39), and Peter Durisin winning the 100 breaststroke (54.69). Durisin’s swim broke records, as the senior broke the pool record in his final race of the event in his home pool. He also added a second victory later in the competition, beating the field in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2: 03.25.

In fly 200 he was a freshman Gavin Lamoureux of W&M who set the fastest time. Lamoureux narrowly edged teammate Noah Fields by just 0.02, touching in 1: 51.99.

ODU Parker Harp, who anchored the school’s 200 IM relay earlier in the competition, swept the free sprint events by wide margins. In the 50 freestyle he won by almost a second, finishing in 20.77, while in the 100 freestyle he finished in 46.05.

Noah Wilkins, who earlier in the competition won the 200 freestyle, earned a second victory in the 200 backstroke. Wilkins finished almost three seconds ahead of the field, touching in 1: 51.75. That time put him just off his best of his life in the event, a 1: 51.28 of 2018. He completed his day by winning his third individual event, the 100 fly, in 50.32. Wilkins was the 2021 CCSA champion in the 100 freestyle and second in the 50 freestyle.

W & M’s Jake kealy came away with victory in the 500 freestyle, leading Jacob Cobb nearly 5 seconds to finish in 4: 37.60. The duo would face off again later in the 200 MN competition, this time with Cobb taking the upper hand in a time of 1: 54.41.

W&M walked away with the final victory of the day’s event, clocking 3: 04.57 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Summary of the meeting of women

W&M started the women’s competition with a victory in the 200 IM relay and has never looked back. The team of Anna kenna, Annie tuttle, Corinne Davenport, and Missy cundiff finished in 1: 42.42, more than three seconds ahead of second-placed ODU. Cundiff would later claim a pair of individual wins in the 50 francs (22.71) and 100 flies (56.87).

Megan bull finished first in the 1000 freestyle, just 5 seconds behind the men’s champion in the event. The senior touched in 10: 08.45. Bull was the 2020 CAA finalist in the 500 freestyle and 200 breaststroke.

Claiming two event wins for W&M that day was Elizabeth intihar. Intihar won the 200 freestyle for the first time in 1: 50.20, just 0.06 ahead of his teammate Katie Stevenson. She then added a solid victory in the 500 freestyle (4: 54.65).

Kat Vanbourgondien and Annie tuttle, both of W&M, swam the best times in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Vanbourgondien touched in 56.67, while Tuttle finished in 1: 03.72.

The best time in the 200 fly came from W&M senior Madeline High, who touched down in 2: 06.72.

Katie Stevenson won the 100 free for W&M by more than a second, finishing in 51.01. She was also part of the school’s 400 free relay winner which touched in 3: 24.90.

ODU came away with wins in the 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke. In the back, it was Summer sampson finishing with the best time of 2: 03.43, while the chest Tara Enneking in 2: 18.69.

The last individual event of the day went to the ODUs Katie Ellet, who edged Annie Tuttle with a time of 2: 07.80.