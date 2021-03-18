Best perfumes for men to try this spring





There are no hard and fast rules about when to wear your favorite scent, but a change of season is always a good time to dive into new styles. With warmer days in the forecast, now is the time to swap those heavier winter scents for lighter options. This season, look for men’s fragrances that contain citrus, herbs, and even the most classic spring aroma of all: flowers. Trust us, today’s new flower varieties smell nothing like your grandmother’s scent. In recent months, many brands have continued the trend of minimal fragrances. Also known as skin scents, these subtle fragrances focus on simple formulations based on pure, clean notes like musk or ambroxan. These minimal styles may be harder for the nose to detect, but they hold up well and impart a fresh scent that isn’t overwhelming. For a more traditional approach, spring is also a great time to release nature-inspired scents, whether it’s a tribute to a California beach or the mountains of Hokkaido, Japan. Read on for our picks of the best men’s fragrances to try this spring. Di Ser Kagiroi Japanese brand Di Ser makes perfumes with all-natural plants from its research center in Hokkaido. One of its latest releases, Kagiroi, launched in late 2020 and features a lively blend of herbs and citrus that gives way to woody base notes. The blend of yuzu, shiso, ylang ylang, hinoki and agarwood is perfect for those cold days of early spring. [$12 for a sample, $250 for a bottle; luckyscent.com] You understand Diptych Orphon To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Parisian perfumer Diptyque unveiled a new fragrance inspired by the place where the company was founded. Orphon, named after the bar next to the original Diptyque boutique, evokes a smoky room and an evening of gin tonics with notes of juniper, vetiver and patchouli. [$188; saksfifthavenue.com] You understand Obvious Parfums Un Musc Minimal musk scents have a moment thanks to recent releases like Juliette has an Invisible Musk Guns and Zoologists musk deer. French sustainable perfumer Obvious Parfums, which launched last fall with a line of no-frills fragrances, offers another take on the soapy clean musks category with Un Musc. It also presents refreshing notes of bergamot and galbanum. [$4 for a sample, $140 for a bottle; luckyscent.com] You understand Comme des Garons x Stssy Laguna Beach From its internal launches like The copper to collaborations like Hinoki (made with Monocle magazine), Comme des Garons regularly pushes the boundaries with its fragrances. Last month, the brand turned to streetwear label Stssy to create a new west coast-inspired fragrance. It’s loaded with a blend of salty ocean notes, cedar and moss, all reminiscent of the Stssys California home. [$90; doverstreetmarket.com] You understand Maison Francis Kurkdjian LHomme la rose Don’t be afraid of the rose. Master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian frequently plays with traditional gender conventions in his creations Amyris and Soft fluidity lines, which use similar notes to create male and female varieties. Last fall, he evolved one of his bestsellers, the rose, with an extra touch of grapefruit and a new woody accord reminiscent of a classic cologne for men, with a twist. [$5 for a sample, $275 for a bottle; twistedlily.com] You understand Molecules Escentric Molecule 01 Escentric Molecules has revolutionized the world of perfumery with its line of fragrances based on unique notes. The brand started with Molecule 01; it was released in 2006 and used Iso E Super, a note reminiscent of cedar and sandalwood. On March 23, Escentric Molecules will expand its range of minimal fragrances with three new versions: Molecule 01 + Patchouli, Molecule 01 + Iris and Molecule 01 + Mandarin. Each adds a single note of natural origin that opens a new dimension to the emblematic perfume of the Molecule 01 brand (Iris and Mandarin fragrances are particularly good for spring). [Available March 23, $145; luckyscent.com] You understand

