Snap acquires Fit Analytics, an adapted tech start-up, to overtake fashion and e-commerce – TechCrunch

“Snap, Inc. is a camera company”, Break notes on its homepage, and if much of its effort so far has been to use this camera philosophy to help people share footage from their lives with their social circles on its flagship Snapchat app, today the company has made an acquisition to promote this camera. move in another direction: fashion sales and more generally, e-commerce and shopping.

Snap today confirmed that it has acquired Fit Analytics, a Berlin-based startup that has developed technology to help shoppers find the right size clothes and shoes from online retailers, as well as a wider set of personalization tools and other analytics for help retailers figure out how to sell more globally.

Fit Analytics already works with a number of large retailers, including North Face, Asos, Calvin Klein, Patagonia, Puma and many more – in total, some 18,000 retailers already.

In other words, Snap isn’t just adding a tech team – there are 100 employees at the Berlin-based company who will report to Break Vice President of Engineering Nima Khajehnouri – but a major ecommerce tech company in his portfolio.

Fit Analytics has confirmed that he will continue to build on his existing business, while also working to help Snap grow its purchasing platform.

“If you’re a Fit Analytics partner, this is just the start, ”wrote Sebastian Schulze, CEO and co-founder of Fit Analytics, in a blog post announcing the deal. “By leveraging the scale and capabilities of Snaps, we will not only continue to serve our existing customers, but also deepen our relationships and offerings with our partner brands and retailers. Our main focus going forward will be to evolve the Fit Analytics business and work with Snap to grow their purchasing platform, leveraging our technology and expertise. Our teams will jointly execute next-generation shopping, fashion and style offerings. “

Fit Analytics technology allows users to enter their own measurements into a tool that uses machine learning to match those dimensions to the garments or shoes in question to find the best fit.

Notably, while that’s not the company’s goal at the moment, Fit Analytics has also developed technology to match garments using images that customers upload themselves – an interesting area that matters. given Snap’s focus on the visual experience, on the visuals created by its users – and of course, the features it has built around lenses and other augmented reality experiences to enable people to play with different versions of themselves and their appearance.

Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Fit Analytics, which was previously called UpCload (and which was launched in 2011 at a TC Disrupt event in Beijing focused primarily on ‘webcam’ technology – this was the time before smartphone selfies born de rigueur) had disclosed less than $ 1 million in funding according to data from PitchBook, although this customer list implies that it was generating strong revenues.

Shopping on social media

Snap’s acquisition of Fit Analytics builds on a few different strategic threads for the social media company.

For starters, this will give Snap another way to diversify its revenue. The company now achieves nearly $ 1 billion in revenue per quarter (in its Q4 profit, it achieved sales of $ 911 million). The majority of this comes from advertising on Snapchat, so Snap is naturally looking for other ways to make money.

Whether Fit Analytics is integrated with Snapchat or not, and regardless of what will happen with the way Apple and Google let apps monetize on their mobile platforms, Fit Analytics is already likely generating a substantial amount of revenue from its services. electronic commerce for retailers.

Covid-19 has led many retailers to rethink how their e-commerce experiences work, which could have meant more activity for companies like Fit Analytics. All of this will now be channeled into Snap’s balance sheet.

Its advertising activity, meanwhile, reveals that Snap already has a substantial relationship with fashion and beauty brands.

In those fourth quarter results alone, he noted augmented reality campaigns with NYX Professional Makeup and Ralph Lauren, as well as partnering with Perfect Corp for 200 beauty brands to upload catalogs to the Snap camera to try augmented reality. . Fit Analytics will help him deepen those engagements, giving Snap another range of features that it can develop for these customers. Pick up the AR filter to see what you look like in a Ralph Lauren sweater, then… shop the look.

As well as diversifying its revenue, this could be a sign of how Snap is diversifying the types of bells and whistles it provides to its audience. Again, Snap doesn’t comment on how and when it plans to integrate the Fit Analytics tools, but it’s worth noting that Snapchat’s primary audience of teenagers and younger users is a major target as well. for fashion retailers.

Clothing, fashion accessories and footwear together accounted for about 33% of spending by American teens in fall 2020, according to a study by Piper sandler, against other categories like video games, music and food. (Books got a paltry 1% – guess they didn’t study many book types …)

Slicing the cake a little differently, Piper Sandler said the majority of spending, 40%, was on “How I look (aka the selfie budget)” – putting what Fit Analytics allows more directly into the same categories as Snap. also research. Address.

Sidenote: Piper Sander’s research shows that Amazon is by far the biggest fashion shopping destination for teens, which shows just how fragmented the D2C market is.

It also provides an exciting opportunity for Snap, via Snapchat, to provide another shopping channel for these D2C brands, while building on the pigtails, so to speak, of Instagram and its growing role in the social media world. Trade.

Basically, the tools in Fit Analytics are part of what you might think of as the “missing link” of fashion e-commerce.

The advantages of online commerce are quite broad: people can shop whenever they want; they can get a larger selection of items, since retail “space” is only limited by the time buyers want to commit to shopping; they can have more personalized experiences; and they increasingly benefit from a diverse range of options and delivery times.

The biggest downside, of course, was the lack of “hands-on” interaction.

Put simply, you have no way of trying on clothes and shoes, which leads to the other big deal: returns. Fit Analytics is part of the army of startups that have developed technology to fill this gap: others have included companies that provide visualizations of how clothes look on a person.

These include areas where Amazon has also made significant investments – in addition to making acquisitions like 3D modeling startup Body Labs, it has launched a plethora of services to make it easier for people to buy, like its test. Prime Wardrobe return and return function. The e-commerce giant has a lot of guns in its arsenal, but technology has undoubtedly helped it win the race in the fashion business.

Snap did around twenty acquisitions to date, covering areas such as advertising technology, location-based services, services to promote the company’s AI and augmented reality products, and forays into music. Fit Analytics seems to be the first focused on shopping and ecommerce, and more specifically fashion, but if its interest in shopping continues to grow, I wouldn’t be surprised if it is the last.