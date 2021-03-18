Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Looks Fascinating In A 1.8 Lakh Halter Dress With Nick Jonas
- Announcing the Oscar nominations on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is delighted that his film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Oscar.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 18, 2021 08:31 IST
Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra has had a great start to the week. The actor was set to announce the Oscar nominees with his husband Nick Jonas and was elated after realizing that his film The white tiger was also nominated in the category of best suited screenplay. The best part about it was that it was Priyanka and Nick who announced the Oscar nominations for the category. Even though her fans are extremely excited for the nomination, it was her gorgeous dress that became the highlight of the night.
For the event, The sky is pink The actor chose to wear a blue dress with a halter neck and looked absolutely stunning. The midi dress also featured a large bow at the neck and ruffle details on the chest. The A-line dress had a flowy bottom with different layers and sheer details in the middle adding extra punch to the look. The polka dots on the lower part of the dress gave it a bit more character and we are a fan of this outfit.
Priyanka complimented the blue color of the dress with a pair of pastel pink heels. The 38-year-old accessorized her outfit with a pair of earrings and a matching ring as well as a Bvlgari watch. For her glamor, the actor took the dewy route and was seen with a subtle shimmering coral eye shadow that she paired with bronzer, mascara-laden lashes, and a glossy nude lip. Priyanka tied her hair up in a messy ponytail for the event. She shared the images with the caption, “Somehow … Kudos to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. (Sic).”
The stunning dress the actor rocked came from designer Greta Constantine’s shelves. The number was from the Spring 2021 collection is not on the website yet, you can buy it on other sites that offer designer clothes such as the District 5 store for 1,76914 ($ 2,445).
Professionally, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her web series Citadel in London.
