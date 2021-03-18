Fashion
Columbus men involved in Polaris shooting wanted by federal government;
A reward of $ 5,000 is offered by the federal government Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosivesfor the information which led to the arrest and conviction of the two men who firefight on March 3 inside Polaris Fashion Place.
Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, of Reynoldsburg, and Levon Sommerville, 25, of the northeast side are wanted by Columbus Police and the ATF in connection with the shooting which investigators say stemmed from a domestic incident.
Both men have arrest warrants on a felony assault charge filed against them in Delaware County, where Polaris is located but is part of the city-annexed Columbus.
Polaris Shopping Center:Polaris Mall to reopen as Columbus police search for 2 suspects after gunfire on Wednesday
This was the first of two instances where gunfire erupted inside Polaris in 12 days.
Columbus Police on Wednesday evening also released additional surveillance photos of those involved in a second shoot probably unrelated to Polarisgiving a clearer view of the suspected gunman who opened fire around 3:15 p.m. Monday inside a mall rotunda after an argument involving other “young people”. We also see a young man and a young woman described by the police as “accomplices”.
Shots at the mall:Polaris filming reported for second time in two weeks
No one was hit by bullets, but police identified a 17-year-old man and an unidentified man as the intended victims.
Police posted surveillance footage the next day request the public’s assistance in identifying those involved, including the alleged shooter, who was wearing a yellow hoodie with a distinctive black box with a white object that appeared to be a car in the back. He also wore jeans in different shades of blue and carried a bag that appeared to be merchandise purchased from the store.
Shots at Polaris Mall: Columbus Police Release Surveillance Photos of Second Polaris Shooting in Two Weeks
An ATF spokeswoman said the agency had not decided whether or not to offer a reward in connection with Monday’s shooting.
As for Truss and Sommerville, their alleged shooting happened after the twogot in an argument inside Carter’s / Osh Kosh B’Gosh store, located on the first floor of Polaris, around 12:30 p.m. on March 3, police said. of Columbus. Somerville is suspected of shooting inside the store for Truss, who retaliated outside the mall store as his assailant walked away.
No one was hit or injured by gunfire, police said.
Despite a statement from the Columbus Police immediately after the shooting that they knew the identity of the gunmen and advising them to surrender, the police soon had to ask the public for help in identifying the two men.
Truss was the first be publicly identified by police on March 8, five days after the shooting.
Columbus Police identified Sommerville as the second suspect involved last Friday, but did not release a photo of him until a pre-scheduled social media post on Monday. Ironically, this was released about 10 minutes after Monday’s second report of gunfire inside the Polaris Mall.
Those with information on the March 3 shooting can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), email [email protected], contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips or use the ReportIt mobile app. Tipsters can also contact the Columbus Police Division by calling 614-645-4141 or 614-645-4100, or by emailing [email protected]
@EricLagatta
