Bennetts Ballot: Fast Fashion must stop

Fast fashion is a common problem in everyday society. The term fast fashion comes from different companies that quickly adapt to new fashion trends shown on celebrities or catwalks. Due to the constantly changing pace and rapid growth of these trends, clothing is typically produced in bulk by brands that use factories.

These brands include Shein, Romwe, Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and so much more . Learning how to meet the needs of a younger audience using social media and being affordable has been the number one priority for these brands.

The question of affordability has not been answered satisfactorily. Companies tend to dismiss the question along with other answers that might help allay the concern, but do not provide all the details. These marks are constantly questioned .

Usually, to get the public’s attention, sites like Shein use greenwashing on their social responsibility pages .

Besides being polled, product reviews on fast fashion websites are everywhere. Shipping, sizing and quality are almost always questioned and often consumers are disappointed.

Child labor rates have increased during COVID . Although 2021 has been declared the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor , these promises will not be kept if fast fashion continues to develop.

While these issues are obviously a problem, TikTok hosts a slew of videos poking fun at child labor and glorifying buying cheap clothes. Many TikTokers welcome the Shein or Romwe clothes they’ve purchased, which has ultimately prompted a new, uneducated audience to follow suit.

TikTokers shy away from knowledge of child labor and choose to show no attention. The legends are nothing close to an apology . Such continuous transport is dangerous and making fun of child labor should not be tolerated. Making fun of child labor has become black humor, but it is not a type of humor at all, it is wrong.

The creators of TikTok and YouTube claim that they shop at these online stores because they can’t afford expensive clothes. However, they end up buying a plentiful supply of clothes and the cost definitely adds up.

Buying clothes as a teenager is difficult and money is scarce, but supporting these brands can be avoided.

Resources, like Of course, you , are made to educate its users about sustainable clothing brands and brands that are not.

These apps and websites are marketed to help young audiences find affordable fashion. Keeping up with fashion trends is important for many, but if saving more can help end child labor, why is it even being questioned?

Economy is another alternative and, once researched, it can be done correctly .

Apps like Depop and Poshmark are designed to sell second-hand clothes for less than the listed price. These apps can help reduce the landfill of unwanted clothes by selling them to new owners, instead of just throwing the clothes away.

Fast fashion has become a growing problem over the past year and continues to be an endless concern. Change has to happen and hopefully people want it to happen. Even taking small steps like buying less clothing from these corporate brands can be a start to making a difference.