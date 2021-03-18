Man accused of starting a fire in the bathroom of an Apple Valley grocery store

A 29-year-old man has been charged in Dakota County after allegedly starting a fire in a bathroom at Apple Valley Cub Foods.
Timothy Carl Stennes has been charged with Second Degree Arson (Building), a felony. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and / or a fine of $ 6,000 to $ 20,000.
According to a criminal complaint, police believe the following happened:
Police were dispatched to Apple Valley Cub Foods at 3:36 a.m. on February 17 for a reported fire in the men’s washroom. The sprinklers had been activated.
A burnt backpack was observed and the changing table also had burn marks. Police learned during an investigation that the fire alarm was activated at 3:30 am An examination of surveillance video showed a man entering the store at around 3:00 am carrying a backpack navy blue or black matching the size and style of the burnt backpack seen in the washroom.
The video showed the man entering the men’s restroom and staying there for about 25 minutes. The man then left the toilet without the backpack and left the company. No one else entered or left the toilet until an employee responded to the flooding of the toilet through the sprinkler system.
The fire marshal examined the scene and determined that the cause of the fire was from the backpack. A Cub Foods employee threw the backpack away, but upon examination, believed the suspect had defecated on or in the backpack before turning it on, the criminal complaint says.
The cost of repairing damage to Cub Foods’ bathroom exceeds $ 1,000, according to court documents.
Officers also reviewed surveillance footage from Metro Transit, which showed the same suspect in the nearby transit station from 9:56 p.m. on February 16 to 1:02 a.m. on February 17. The man was again seen in the same transit station at 1:17 p.m. February 17 changing clothes in the elevator at the transit station. While he was changing, officers noticed a separate tattoo on his left upper arm and right forearm.
The suspect was identified as Stennes with the help of other law enforcement agencies.
