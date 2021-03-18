Fashion
Bulls lose 23 points and embarrassingly fall to Spurs
There must be more.
Coach Billy Donovan believes in his heart.
That’s why he won’t stop pushing his players until they actually start to understand this. And rightly or unfairly, it starts with Zach LaVine, the face of the franchise.
This is generally the case.
LaVine helped put the Bulls up 23 on Wednesday against Spurs. He came back into the game with a three-point lead and 9:37 left, but the Bulls continued to embarrassingly disintegrate.
In one of the biggest jobs of the season, the Bulls (18-21) allowed a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter and were outscored by 39-19 to break a two-game winning streak with a loss of 106-99.
LaVine finished with 29 points, but had a terrible late roll and also seemed to lose the defensive focus he displayed earlier in the game and Tuesday night in the Thunder victory.
This is the next phase Donovan would like to see from LaVine on the defensive: sustained intensity.
To be honest with you, he’s so good and talented, he’s one of those players that everyone wants more of, Donovan said. They want him to do more. Be more, do that, be more aggressive in attack, attack the basket. He’s obviously so gifted, and he obviously has the speed of the foot, the athleticism to defend. He understood. But we really tried to get him to continually play both ends. I think he has made progress; he got better.
Like any player, there are gaps in which he must continue to improve. He’s pretty responsible for these things and understands the importance of that. He’s grown up, but I still think he can do a lot more defensively, to be completely honest with you. We bring it to his attention and we talk to him about it. And to his credit, he watches every game, and he knows it.
Being six years in the league, in order for him to want to compete and play against very good teams, he’s going to have to play on both sides of the field. And when he does that, it makes us much better, and I give him a lot of credit for really trying to work to improve in this area.
But the responsibility for this defeat against Spurs does not lie directly with LaVine. Not even close.
The game changed in the second half when San Antonio increased the pressure on the Bulls’ ball handlers, which has been a concern for the coaching staff for most of the season.
The pressure has led to turnovers this season, and that seems to make Donovans’ ball-swing attack stagnant and difficult to watch.
I think that’s something we’ve had a challenge with all year, Donovan said of the second half crisis. Once they increased the pressure and the heat, we struggled to get into the attack. Everybodys has been able to contribute in this area, and it is certainly not Zachs’ fault. I don’t mean it that way, but we got caught looking at it, and we become very easy to keep that way.
LaVine agreed with these points.
It was our MO, said LaVine. When they put pressure on us, some of us handled it well. It will happen when you can’t run.
You are [ticked] disabled. It is overwhelming. … I think I could have been better.
