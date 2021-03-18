Indonesia’s ban on mandatory Muslim dress codes should be enforced: Human Rights Watch

The organization urged Indonesia to properly enforce the ban on mandatory religious dress codes for women and girls in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. Indonesian regulations and policies have long imposed discriminatory dress codes on women and girls in schools and government offices, which violate their right not to be coerced into a religious belief, Human Rights director said. Watch Australia, Elaine Pearson. The ban on Muslim headscarves in countries like France and Switzerland also violated the religious freedom of Muslim women, she said. Pearson said Human Rights Watch did not oppose the hijab, only its compulsory use. But she said the application of religious dress codes was part of a wider attack by conservative religious forces on gender equality and the ability of women and girls to exercise their rights to education, to subsistence and social benefits.

Dress code for elementary schools in Indonesia, released in 2014. Credit:Human Rights Watch While the vast majority of Indonesia’s 270 million people are Muslims, the country officially recognizes six religions. Human Rights Watch said that since 2001, more than 60 Muslim dress code orders have been issued by local and provincial governments, and that in most countries, 300,000 public school girls were required to wear the hijab in elementary school. Academic and painter Dewi Candraningrum told researchers she was forced to wear Muslim clothes at her workplace. My colleagues pressured me or threatened me, hoping to get fired [if I didnt wear the hijab], she said.

And since I have to provide for my child, feed my child wearing a jilbab [hajib] has become an indispensable tool to feed my child. The report includes the personal testimony of a former student of a public vocational school in Bandar Lampung, Sumatra, who at the age of 16 in 2017 was summoned by teachers after repeatedly removing her hijab. I tried to challenge them: is it a public school or an Islamic madrasah? she told Human Rights Watch. A homeroom teacher walked over to me and stretched out his face. She told me that she wished I would die within the next three months if I fabricated a story about teacher threats. Former Indonesian Education and Culture Minister Mohammad Nuh, who in 2014 oversaw the development of a national school uniform, told researchers he never planned for the Muslim uniform to be returned. compulsory for all.

I wrote this regulation. But it is not mandatory, he said. Alissa Wahid, daughter of Abdurrahman Wahid, former Indonesian President known as Gus Dur, said that even as a member of a famous family, she was bullied for the way she wore the hijab. Alissa Wahid, daughter of former President Abdurrahman Wahid, spoke at the release of Human Rights Watch’s report. Credit:Human Rights Watch She said the autonomy of pro-provincial governments had not been well managed and blamed political populism for the unwillingness to protect the right to resist religious dress codes. What the majority wants, the majority gets without any consideration of the constitution.