UK to lead fashion and luxury rebound in 2021, McKinsey report says

LONDON Fashion and luxury sales will recover faster in the UK than in Europe due to the rapid and widespread deployment of vaccines in the country, according to the latest research from McKinsey & Co.

The consulting firm said in its new Fashion & Luxury 2021 report that UK fashion net sales are expected to be minus 8-12% this year compared to 2019. The recovery in mainland Europe will be slower, with less 12 to 24% in the fashion sector. sales, compared to two years ago.

While the UK’s growth will outpace that of its European neighbors, it will not be as fast as China, which is expected to see a 4-6% sales increase. The UK’s projections are roughly on par with those of the US, which is expected to see a 10-12% drop in sales this year compared to 2019.

Although the UK was slow to lock down last year when COVID-19 first hit, the country has been relatively quick to develop and distribute the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to roll out the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

According to government statistics, more than 25 million people in the UK, nearly 50% of all UK adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout is ahead of schedule and the country continues to be among the countries with the highest immunization rates in the world.

As reported, Britain is still in the midst of its third lockdown in 12 months, although schools are back, and non-essential businesses and services, such as salons, are expected to reopen on April 12.

According to a roadmap drawn up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, all social restrictions will be lifted by June 21.

In the fourth quarter, McKinsey said that a full and effective deployment of the vaccine and the avoidance of a third wave of COVID-19 in the fall and during the holidays in the UK could allow solid growth, even before the 2019 levels. Growth could be anywhere between 1-5%, according to the report.

The successful vaccine rollout means Britons who are housebound will be eager to entertain, socialize and shop once restrictions start to lift after the Easter holidays.

The big difference [in the U.K.] is the deployment of the vaccine and therefore the opportunity to return to a more normal functioning. This not only opens the stores, but also opens the number of occasions for which people dress and consume fashion, said Anita Balchandani, partner, responsible for clothing, fashion and luxury for the region. EMEA at McKinsey.

When were back in a more hybrid working world, with days in the office and days at home, there will be opportunities for people to dress up. There will also be pent-up demand for special occasions, self-expression and events. As life returns to normal, the big lift will really be related to the vaccine rollout.

In a briefing Wednesday to discuss the new research, Balchandani spoke about the different dynamics that affect the sale of fashion, footwear and jewelry in all categories and price points in major markets around the world; the enduring popularity of online shopping and the evolving role of retail, online and offline.

She said 2020 has been a devastating year for the industry in terms of revenue and profits, and there is a long way to go. She said the first quarter was a write-off for the industry as a whole, and worse than expected due to store closings in Europe and the UK.

Balchandani also argued that online shopping will remain popular even if physical stores begin to reopen. In the second half of 2021, online sales penetration will increase from 36% currently to 42%, before stabilizing at 37 to 38% by 2022-2023.

She added that the physical retailers who did the most soul-searching and autocorrect during the pandemic would become the winners, after the pandemic. Stores with an omnichannel approach, digital services for customersand speed-to-market capabilities will be in a stronger position this year than their slower counterparts.

Additionally, brick-and-mortar stores and brands that know how to listen to customers and create a relevant experience will also thrive, she said.

When asked about the fate of department stores, Balchandani said the winners would be those who invest in the experience and really give customers a reason to visit the store rather than doing the transaction online.

She believes people will return to the thirst for shopping and social experiences, and that if a store doesn’t pull all the cylinders and understand its customers, it will be in a vulnerable position once the lockdown is lifted.

In online retail, Balchandani said she expects more concessions and alternatives to the traditional wholesale model to emerge.

Online concessions will become essential and allow brands to have better oversight and ability to manage prices and inventory on the market. [multibrand] online platforms, she said.

When it comes to supply chain and deliveries, Balchandani added that the more flexible online and physical retailers are, the better, and the race is on for retailers to get the product to the store, to the store. website or to consumers’ door as quickly as possible.

During the lockdown, she said the more flexible companies were really able to spot demand, double and buy more inventory in those areas. They were also able to withdraw from the inventory which would have ended up in a warehouse. They realized that flexibility could indeed trump volume and profitability.

Looking ahead, Balchandani said the survivors will be the ones who ask these tough questions, the ones who use this moment of dislocation and disruption to set the record straight. We hope the fashion industry will take this opportunity to reinvent itself for the next phase of growth and recovery.

In a separate report to be released on Thursday, the McKinsey Global Institute expanded on some of Balchandanis’ themes.

Called The Recovery in Consumer Demand and the Lasting Effects of COVID-19, the report says consumer recovery from the pandemic is likely to be robust but uneven with lasting effects of COVID-19 on consumer behavior.

Jaana Remes, partner of the McKinsey Global Institute and co-author of the report, said that while there is still a lot of uncertainty, an effective deployment of the vaccine could bring consumer demand back to pre-pandemic levels, fueled by by growing consumer confidence, pent-up demand. and accumulated savings.

The report points out that unlike past recessions, the COVID-19 crisis does not involve over-indebtedness of consumers, bursting asset price bubbles or long-term business cycle fluctuations.

Instead, the sudden and deep drop in consumer spending in the first few months of the pandemic was mainly the result of cuts to in-person consumer services, especially travel, entertainment, and dining.

The report noted that these categories have increased over the long term, and consumer surveys point to a likely strong rebound in demand after the pandemic.

The massive surge in the savings rate in the United States and Western Europe (equivalent to a doubling of annual savings in the United States in 2020) has left many households in a strong position to spend. China’s strong recovery in consumer spending after taking control of the COVID-19 virus is another reason for optimism for most countries, according to the report.

At the same time, he warned that in the United States, young and low-income households, which have worked disproportionately in service sector jobs and occupations hard hit by accelerated digitization and automation, are likely to face purchasing power constraints after stimulus support. ends. A more uneven recovery could lead to increasing polarization of consumer demand and increasing inequality.

In Europe, on the other hand, the stronger social safety net (including more stable employment contracts and more extensive labor protection) as well as mechanisms to protect low-income segments, will support the recovery in discretionary consumption, according to McKinsey.