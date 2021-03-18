Hermès Arceau Grande Lune watch in steel with calendar, moon phase





Originally posted by James Stacey on Hodinkee. Just in time for the high late shopping season [this past December], Hermès has launched a new version of its long-standing Arceau men’s watch. Called Arceau Grande Lune, it is a 43mm case with a rich blue dial and matching blue strap. The current Arceau line comes in a handful of versions in the 40-41mm range, and this new model not only offers a larger case size, but also a full triple calendar with a moon phase display. Source: Hodinkee Initial thoughts Based on a design that can trace its roots back to 1978 – when Henri d’Origny wrote the original asymmetrical and equine-inspired Arceau – the new Arceau Grande Lune closely follows the path traced by its ancestors forming an elegant and unique interpretation . a steel dress watch. The new sizing includes a lovely sunray finished blue dial with steel accents for the calendar displays which are reflected by the steel handset. With sapphire crystals on the front and back, the Arceau Grande Lune uses a Swiss-made automatic movement that Hermès calls “non-house”. Although no further details were offered by the manufacturer, Watches by SJX reported that the movement in question is an ETA 2982 with a calendar module. Considering the price and generalist nature of the Arceau line (which also includes models using quartz movements), the 2892 is a solid choice for Hermès, especially given the need for a triple calendar and a set of moon phase complications. The basics Mark: Hermes

Model: Arch of the big moon Diameter: 43 mm

Housing: Steel

Dial color: Blue

Water resistance: 30 meters

Bracelet / Bracelet: Alligator leather strap with folding clasp Source: Hodinkee Movement Caliber: ETA 2892 base with triple calendar module.

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, day, date, month, moon phase

Power reserve: 42 hours

Winding: Automatic

Frequency: 28,800 vph Pricing and availability Price: $ 6,100

Availability: Now To learn more, click here.

