RealReal for fashion brands: embrace resale or get left behind

ness GlamCorner, at the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Our community has now shared over 500 tons of clothing, imagine if retailers and other brands started renting that number could increase dramatically, Khaing-Jones said.

From evening dress to maternity

GlamCorner, which first launched in 2012 and until recently mainly offered formal dresses and other second-hand clothing for one-off rental, has now grown into everyday wear, casual wear, corporate wear and recently, maternity.

We really feel much closer to our mission of reducing fashion waste and meeting the needs of our customers at any point in their journey, said Khaing-Jones.

In October of last year, GlamCorner teamed up with David Jones as the department store chain decided to take a step closer to sustainability. The partnership sees David Jones launch his own rental center on GlamCorner’s website and his flagship store on Elizabeth Street.

Khaing-Jones said clothing rental services give customers access to designer clothes and give designers the ability to get consumer feedback on the quality and durability of their products faster.

Quality and durability

Sustainability is part of the buying decision process at GlamCorner, where items are expected to last for more than 20-30 wash cycles. It is also an important factor in the resale business.

According to James Rogers, sustainability manager at The Real Real online resale market, they always check items to make sure they are in good condition.

With RealReal focusing on the resale of luxury goods, Rogers said he knows how to resell quality items because luxury is about quality and durability, factors that buyers primarily look for in luxury items.

We have a team that authenticates our items and a store that people can visit if they don’t trust online stores, he said.

Luxury comes on board

RealReal teamed up with Gucci last year to launch an online store featuring pre-loved Gucci items and promote circularity in luxury fashion. For all Gucci purchases or shipments to the United States made through The RealReal, both companies will plant a tree through the nonprofit One Tree Planted to aid them in their global reforestation efforts. .

Sending Gucci clothing for women and men to The RealReal saved 230 tonnes of carbon and over 10 million liters of water compared to the environmental costs of making these items for the first time, according to the platform. -form.

Together shined the spotlight on the global resale which we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint, Rogers said.

The next five years

A recent report on the online clothing rental market by ResearchAndMarkets.com indicated that the rental market is booming and is expected to reach a value of US $ 2.08 billion by 2025, with a rate of compound annual growth of 8.7% between 2020 and 2025..

The study pointed out that this emerging trend of wearing designer clothes without owning them is especially popular among millennials who want to keep up with ever-changing fashion trends without contributing to the growing problem of waste in the fashion industry. .

The clothing resale market, which is currently estimated at between $ 30 billion and $ 40 billion according to a study commissioned by luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15-20% to globally over the next five years. years. This figure is expected to be even higher in developed markets which could experience 100% year-over-year growth.

That’s where the industry is headed and retailers and brands that don’t embrace the resale market will be left behind, Rogers said.