X-Mens Hellfire gala to bring new Marvel Comics-style dripping costumes





In mainstream superhero comics, summer is usually the time for big events. Usually that means a big crossover and an even bigger fight. In the X-Men comics, however, this summer event is a big party maybe the the biggest to party. They call it the Hellfire Gala, and just like real-life red carpet events like the Met Gala, it’s all about who can serve up the best look. And the competition is tight. Directed by Marauders cover artist and style genius Russell Dauterman, each X participant will debut with a high fashion look at the Gala. The previews, per Marvels’ Twitter account, are jaw-dropping: ostentatious and eye-catching, the kind of outfits you can write essays on. Watch how fun you can have with fashion when the style can work as an expression of superpowers, like this Emma Frost coat paired with a crown and heels that beckon her power to transform into a walking diamond, or Storm using his powers to make a actual storm clouds heading. Part of what makes them so good is the way the superhero costumes are already kind of exaggerated fashion statements, so that a good artist can do amazing things by taking classic looks and reworking them out of battle gear to make them pure fashion statements like these stellar costumes for Cyclope and Jean Gray. Of course, no high fashion event is complete without someone screaming who are you wearingSo there is naturally an answer in the universe to that: Jumbo Carnation, the mutant fashion guru who became a staple of the Krakoa era of X-Men comics. And, like all comic book events, the Hellfire Gala will have a significant impact on the future of X-Men stories, namely the debut of the first real X-Men team since their reboot in 2019. House of X / Powers of X, democratically elected by the mutants of Krakoa. As far as the comic book hype goes, it’s about as good as it gets. A gala is the kind of big event that traditional superhero events can do extraordinarily well, they are remarkable and opulent events staged breathtakingly; a breeding ground for the kinds of behind-the-scenes dramas that fuel the soap opera of superhero comics, and a lot more interesting than a big fight. Of course, some fights will likely take place, in addition to the more abstract ones like who wore it best? The Hellfire Gala is the next logical step in this era of X-Men maximalism where no one can die and a nation-state finds its roots. Fashion isn’t just an expression, its culture, and watching the design team that run the X-Men comic line create that culture has been one of the funniest superhero comics in years. years. The Hellfire Gala kicks off June 2, 2021 with Marauders # 21 and will intersect in almost every X-Book throughout the month, take a look at the covers below, which are chock-full of more costume reveals. Image: Leinil Frances Yu / Marvel

