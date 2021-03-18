Luxury Fashion Brand Sells Phone Cord Necklace For $ 2,000, People Respond

A post about a necklace from a luxury fashion brand shared on the Diet Prada fashion watchdog’s official Instagram profile made a lot of noise online and also prompted many to share some hilarious reactions.

The post features a new necklace being sold by luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta for $ 2,000. What sparked a wave of reactions is what the necklace looks like – a telephone cord. In their post, Diet Prada added an image of actual phone cords available for $ 5 online. Looked:

Since it was shared, the post has gathered over 1.2 lakh likes and counting. He also racked up tons of comments from people. While some wrote how the product irritated them, others took a more hilarious route to respond.

American fashion designer Natalia Fedner shared her annoyance and posted a comment on the post. I can not. I know so many designers and artisans who work their hands to the bone, spend weeks on a single part, craft it from expensive materials – and charge less than that. Prices like this on cheap items, just because there is a famous brand name attached, are quite insulting to those of us who put so much effort into our handmade pieces. 5 minutes of their work = 2 weeks of ours, wrote Fedner.

They are really reaching out in the garbage drawer with their eyes closed and slapping 2k on whatever comes out, sharing one more. Yooooooooooo! Who knew I could sell my old landline agreements for $ 2B, expressed a third. Many expressed the same opinion while commenting.

Grandma called. She wants her phone cord back! one individual joked. It’s ridiculous, shared another.

What do you think of the cord necklace?