Fashion
Indonesia urged to repeal Sharia-inspired dress rules
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Indonesian government to remove Sharia-inspired dress codes that are used to discriminate against women, including non-Muslims.
Indonesia still maintains discriminatory clothing regulations that have led to widespread bullying against women, the New York-based rights group said in a report titled “I wanted to run away: Abusive dress codes for women. women and girls in Indonesia, ”published March 18.
This included women pressured to wear a hijab,A Muslim garment that covers the head, neck and chest, HRW said.
Those who do not comply have been bullied or forced to drop out of school as workers have lost their jobs or quit to escape constant demands to comply.
National, provincial and local governments in Indonesia should immediately end these discriminatory practices and let women and girls wear whatever they choose without sacrificing their right to education or work. said Elaine Pearson, director of HRWs Australia.
Since 2001, local authorities have issued more than 60 local and provincial ordinances to enforce what they claimed to be “Islamic clothing for Muslim girls and women,” the report said.
The Indonesian government, meanwhile, issued a national school dress regulation in 2014 that has been widely interpreted as requiring female Muslim students to wear jihabas in their school uniform.
The report states that nearly 300,000 public schools, especially in the 24 predominantly Muslim provinces, require Muslim girls to wear the hijab from elementary school.
These rules also apply to non-Muslims, including Catholics.
I am Catholic and since I was in sixth grade I have been forced to wear a hijab.My parents spoke to our Catholic priest, who said there was nothing we could do about it, said the woman who identified herself as Daisy and who works as a civil servant in the Klaten district in central Java.
These regulations are part of a wider attack by conservative religious forces on gender equality and the ability of women and girls to exercise their rights to education, livelihoods and social benefits, Pearson said. .
The Jokowi [Widodo] The administration should enforce a new decree banning the compulsory wearing of the hijab, then go further by ending all discriminatory regulations on the basis of sex in school or in the workplace, she said.
The new decree was released recently after a Christian father complained that his daughter was forced to wear a hijab at a high school in West Sumatra. The complaint went viral on social media.
HRW said the decree did not go far enough because it only covered public schools under the control of local governments and the Ministry of Education and Culture.
It does not affect Islamic public schools and universities under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. It also excludes the province of Aceh, which under a special arrangement enjoys greater autonomy than other provinces and is the only province to officially follow a version of Sharia or Islamic law, according to The report.
Alissa Wahid, rights activist and coordinator of the Gusdurian network, said she hoped the report would shed light on the current situation and broaden the discussion of Sharia-related rules for future generations.
“The hijab issue is not only about mandatory or formal regulations, but also has consequences related to social pressure on women,” she said when launching the report.
She said those who do not wear the headscarf are definitely vulnerable to violence and a loss of self-determination as women.
Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting community tolerance, said such regulations demonstrate how great efforts are always to enforce religious rules in community life.
“It’s a common challenge that this nation will always face,” he told UCA News.
Father Susetyo said the government had tried to show it was serious about solving the problem by banning coercion in public schools.
“This approach must go hand in hand not only with the abolition of these regulations, but also with a healthy dialogue with religious groups such as Muslims,” he said.
