Steal the show





Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakkilam is set to showcase “Artnoveou,” his bridal collection, at Lakme Fashion Week 2021. DC caught up with the designer, who spoke about his career path and what has changed there. fashion industry. Look of the week We make a total of 14 looks. Most of them are bridal looks, due to the upcoming wedding season. We also do a lot of men’s clothing, because I think men’s clothing has taken a step back lately. We focus on new cuts, non-traditional embroidery, thread work, RE work and even zardozi for men. We have also introduced new colors like jade green which are non-traditional masculine undertones. And we have a very famous Bollywood actress walking for us – You’ll have to wait to see who it is! This year’s show is being hosted by both Lakme Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India, so it will be doubly exciting. Focus on the brand This year we are launching our spring-summer collection at Lakme Fashion Week. The name Artnoveou is inspired by the art nouveau movement of the 18th century. We use a lot of interesting colors. The palette starts from light gray and moves on to colors like onion pink, Burmese jade, rust and mustard, which are spring colors. Pandemic perspective The pandemic has given things a new perspective. Now it’s a question of reusability. Our clothing designs incorporate many separate items, such as skirts, blouses and dupattas, which can also be used individually, thus not limiting the wearer to just one look. We are also trying to make clothes affordable, because we have all suffered during the pandemic and are trying to start our lives over again. Clothing durability We want to use fabrics like cotton, which can be recycled. We use a lot of hand-woven fabrics. Also, raw silks. It supports the livelihoods of many people. The last word Fashion is not just about the clothes you wear, but everything you do. It is a statement that a person makes. …

