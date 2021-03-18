How this AI startup plans to shake up the online fashion industry

Hyper-realistic image rendered artificially by Lalaland Photo: LaLaland



AI (Artificial Intelligence) seems to be the next big thing in many industries today. Sure Gartners 2020 hype cycle of emerging technologies, for example, we find no less than seven trends explicitly related to AI in the first steep curve of inflated expectations such as composite AI, generative AI, responsible AI, integrated AI, and AI explainable. For a tenure that dates back to 1956 and celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, that seems remarkable, especially since the productive application of the currently trending variations of AI is expected to take another two to ten years.

In this arena of promising AI technologies, the Dutch AI-based startup Lalaland is an interesting case. They found a way to make AI work in a way that is both tangible and speaks to the imagination. Using AI technology, they are one of the pioneers who can change the online fashion industry and arguably make it more inclusive, sustainable and profitable, thus reaching out to the three Ps of the Triple Bottom Line. I spoke to two of the founders of Lalalands, Michael Musandu and Harold Smeeman to find out what they do and how they do it.

About Lalaland

Lalaland is an Amsterdam-based Dutch tech start-up that develops hyperrealistic AI-based virtual models for e-commerce platforms. Founded in 2019, its founding team is made up of three founders (Ugnius Rima is the third) and they are now with 16 people. So far they have attracted 625k in funding and won the Philips Innovation Award 2020, giving them the title of the most innovative student start-up in the Netherlands.

Contrary to what one might assume, the company has nothing to do with the 2016 Oscar-winning romantic drama musical La La Land. When asked about the origins of the name, Musandu explains to Us wanted a name that sparks your imagination because what we create isn’t real, or at least not in the traditional sense. We also wanted a name that forces itself to form an opinion; you like it or you don’t like it

As stated on their website, Lalaland enables e-commerce brands to capture the incredible diversity of humanity by generating artificial full body mannequins. This means that they are creating fully AI-powered fashion models that online retailers can use to replace their traditional live fashion models. The most important advantage is that when shopping online, consumers can select a model that matches, for example, their height, age and skin color and see what the clothes look like on that model rather than on the model. the generally young and slim models that retailers are currently using.

Competitive advantage and impact

A relevant question amid the AI ​​hype is how Lalaland is different from the rest. With AI-generated images being their core technology, the difference between simple model photography and online fashion retail stores is obvious. But what makes them different from their main competitors?

As Musandu explains, when they started two years ago, it was their ability to do whole body generation: to create an image of a human being from head to toe. Today, Smeeman adds, it’s their ability to show the user exactly what they want to see. Based on continuous development, testing, and learning over the past two years, they have developed an advanced understanding of what users want and how that translates into hyperpersonalized synthetic images.

In a world where online shopping has taken off again via Covid-19, the online fashion market is booming. According to Statista, fashion is the largest segment of the B2C e-commerce market. Estimated at US $ 525.1 billion in 2019, it is expected to continue growing at more than 10% per year and reach a total market size of US $ 1,003.5 billion by the end of 2025.

A market of this size means that any impact the use of synthetic imagery will have on e-commerce fashion businesses will be significant. According to Musandu and Smeeman, there are significant benefits to be gained. Not only financially, follow the three aspects of the triple bottom line (TBL): people, planet and profit.

Impact of AI on people: inclusion and diversity

The most visible and obvious benefit of AI-based synthetic imagery is the variety of models presented and the ability to customize the images to make them look like the users themselves. Instead of just offering an image of a single model, users can configure the models to make them look like themselves. While the extent of the setup varies by ecommerce platform, something as simple as changing ethnicity has a direct impact on inclusion and diversity.

By adopting this AI-powered technology, fashion brands and retail stores can be more inclusive in the way they sell and advertise their products. There is of course the practical benefit: if a customer sees what the clothes look like on a model that looks like them, they can make a better choice. But there may also be a stronger long-term psychological effect. When users see role models that look like them, they are likely to feel more heard, seen and respected, thus gaining confidence. While it is too early to confirm whether such an effect will be achieved using this technology, there is no reason to believe it will not.

Oh, and in real life Lalaland also fosters diversity and inclusion. Their small team consists of eight nationalities and people of a wide variety of ages, colors, genders and sizes.

Impact of AI on the planet: waste reduction and return

Return waste is a major issue in fashion, and in particular in the online fashion industry. Every year, 2.3 billion kg of waste is generated by the returns. The reason is obvious: to be safe rather than sorry, people order their clothes in different sizes and return the ones that don’t fit. The problem? The vast majority of returned clothing is no longer resold, but ends up in landfill.

By better tailoring the virtual fit online, Lalalands technology helps improve the pass rate on the first try and reduce the need to order multiple sizes. While the long-term effect is yet to be seen and return rates differ significantly between clothing types, Lalalands’ experience with its first customers has shown that return rates can drop by around 40% to about 30% in women, with a decrease of 25%.

Lower returns don’t just mean less clothes are wasted. It also means reduced shipments to the customer and to the retailer, which also helps reduce carbon emissions from transportation.

Finally, although the evidence is not yet there, one can also expect an increase in the rate of actual use of clothing. As search from Manchester University shows, around 12% of clothing in women’s wardrobes is unused. Other reports show percentages of up to more than 50% of unused clothing. Due to various psychological biases, when people have chosen what they buy more carefully, they are also more likely to actually use what they bought. In this sense, a customer who has carefully selected the best fitting synthetic model when ordering a garment, may be more likely to wear the garment afterwards.

Impact on AI profits: cost and conversion

The use of synthetic imaging also has various financial advantages. In an industry with slim margins, any percentage reduction in product returns has an immediate and substantial positive impact on profitability. The same is true of shipping costs, which are important in online retailing where delivery is often offered at free or discounted rates. Typically, freight costs are 7-10% of total turnover. Any reduction in the shipment of products that customers will not purchase will therefore also have a direct impact on profitability.

Photography is another source of cost reduction. Not using actual models and taking actual photos could reduce the cost of photo shoots and post-production by up to 70%, according to the founders of Lalalands. Naturally, it depends on the quality of the models and photos used, the price point of the clothes and the speed at which the collections change. Either way, however, the cost savings can be substantial.

On the other side of the equation, using custom synthetic models can also boost sales. As Lalalands experience so far shows, click-through rates can increase up to 140% and conversion rates show an increase of 15%. This may in part be the result of the novelty of the technology, which is now arousing the curiosity of customers, but it could disappear once the technology becomes mainstream. However, it’s not hard to imagine that customer engagement and conversation will remain higher due to the more personalized experience offered.

Additionally, by explicitly targeting customers who do not look like the typical models currently used in most online stores, which constitute the vast majority of people, the market served is much larger. This means that the number of customers who feel truly served can increase dramatically by targeting them with personalized images.

Looking forward

Still in its early years, the real take-off of Lalalands has yet to occur. But the signs are promising. Its first customers in the Netherlands are there: the lingerie brand Sapph and Stieglitz womens wear and, from March, Wehkampone, one of the largest online stores in the Netherlands.

In addition, the application of Lalalands technology is not limited to clothing alone. It can be used for any industry in which human models are currently used. Glasses are a good example. With over 60,000 different faces already in their library, Lalaland is now working with a major retailer to use their technology for their line of sunglasses. As a result, many other fields of application can be considered, making the application of their technology seemingly limitless.