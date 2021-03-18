Best Plus Size Spring / Summer Dresses: Floral, Animal Print & Colorful Styles

T The sun is shining, the weather is mild. You might be planning on taking your dancing feet to your local park for a long-awaited reunion with friends. That means it’s finally time to ditch the loungewear and slip into something prettier to ring the occasion.

The good news is that the new season has ushered in a new collection of dresses designed to celebrate the good times. More designers and retailers than ever are offering them in expanded sizes, good news for anyone wearing a size plus.

From midi dresses to retro patterns, here are our favorite plus size spring dresses.

New Look Curves Black Gingham Square Neck Textured Midi Dress

New look

If, like us, you equate picnics with the timeless gingham look, New Look is the place to go. This monochrome midi, complete with flattering three-quarter length sleeves and a gathered bodice, was fully felt. In the fall, add a polo collar underneath to keep the look viable all year round.

Native Youth Plus High Neck Pleated Leopard Print Smock Dress

Indigenous youth

A cheerful print and an airy smocked silhouette is exactly what picnics in the park are calling for. Long sleeves add balance while the cutaway collar is an ideal setting for layered necklaces.

H&M patterned dress

H&M

A new dress from the H & Ms range, this cute dress offers a touch of ordinary floral with a cherry blossom and bird print instead. With full sleeves, a small stand-up collar and a split thigh, it’s perfectly suited to life, whatever the program.

ASOS DESIGN Curve smocked long sleeve layered midi dress in spot rust

ASOS design

There are many versions of this Zara polka dot dress, but ASOS’s midi iteration is among the prettiest. Warm rust tones work wonderfully on all skin tones. Reinforce it with a biker jacket and new sneakers.

Urban Bliss Plus Lilac Ditsy Floral Sweetheart Dress

Urban bliss

Let your legs breathe in this floral sweetheart nightie. The cropped hem is balanced with full balloon sleeves. Wear it to meet you at the park or pair with leggings on those particularly chilly spring days.

Never Fully Dressed Plus Contrast Puff Sleeve Slit Midi Dress In Retro Floral

Never fully dressed

One day, your impressions will come all at once, in the case of this beautifully flowery midi clash. Channeling the vibrancy of the ’60s and’ 70s with blazer sleeves and a round neck, this is just what you need to blow away the dull gray cobwebs of winter. Wear with a ponytail and a powerful shiny glossy lip. Made from non-stretch viscose.

Midi dress with floral print and puffed sleeves

The Redoubt

Bring lightness to your spring wardrobe with this almost maxi teal and white floral print from La Redoute. The full skirt, short sleeves and V-neck give it a fresh and free air, while the fabric is made from Ecovero, a viscose made from wood pulp from responsibly managed and certified forests. FSC or PEFC.

Simply Be Orange Gingham Jersey Skater Dress

Just be

Stop looking for the perfect picnic outfit. We found it in this soft orange gingham skater dress, crafted from a comfy stretchy polyester elastane blend. Add a cardigan or light knit sweater for cold days.

Closet London Plus pleated high low v neck midi dress in black

Closet London

Serving up modern Hepburn vibes, this chic black midi comes with the added bonus of two side pockets, giving all those wallet-phone-keys-mask essentials a home. Add a belt as a fun detail at the waist.

ASOS DESIGN Curve midi tea dress in satin with puff sleeves and open back in soft check

ASOS

Welcome the season lighter and brighter with a pretty pastel check dress, offered in elegant satin. Perfect for any special occasion on your calendar, it’s silky against the skin and falls into a flattering drape.

Smocked printed dress with round neck and long sleeves

The Redoubt

La Redoute is known as the birthplace of easy French chic, and this dress lives up to the reputation. Covered in a delicate floral print, it also has romantic full sleeves and a smocked bodice to add shape. Made from 100% polyester, the lined design makes us dream about winding country lanes, fresh pastries in the basket.

Ditsy Black & Yellow Floral Ruched Bardot Maxi Dress

Yours

We know you probably prefer to dine under an Italian lemon tree on the riviera, but until restrictions allow, you need to channel the vacation in another way. This dress is filled with OOO vibes, from the off the shoulder neckline to the side slits. Also available in red print.

Myleene Klass animal wrap dress

following

With fluted sleeves, a flattering V-neck and an all-over foxy animal print, this dress raises the style stakes whether you need something for work or play.

HELL BUNNY – Ruby dress with black floral print

Hell rabbit

Make an entrance in a cute skater dress, covered in your favorite flowers forever. Perfect for parties as well as picnics, it comes with boning details, a notched neckline, two side pockets and back zips. It is made of slightly stretchy cotton so it will be breathable whatever the weather.

Black animal print balloon sleeve midi dress

Yours

In a monochromatic animal print, wear this midi dress for weekend Zoom gatherings before meeting friends in the park – with the right accessories, it can work effortlessly for a myriad of occasions. Made from stretch jersey.

Bonprix midi summer dress

Good price

Cover yourself from neck to toe in a cute bird print and feel your heart sing. Add sneakers and earrings for a look that’s as sunny as the weather.

H & M + shirt dress

H&M

After months of lockdown dressing, it’s time to revisit your BC wardrobe. If you’re struggling to find something to match both work and play, H&M has you covered in this arty shirt dress. It’s lined, so there’s no chance you’ll accidentally flash your underwear when the sun hits the cream-colored fabric. H&M sizes tend to be a bit small, so get them in a size or two to ensure a ready-to-wear fit.

Yours Long Sleeve Ruched Bardot Dress In Multi Floral

Yours

Ruched bodices are perfect for feeling tailored without being restrictive. This dress features full-length elasticated sleeves and a flowing skirt that falls to the ankles, providing breathable coverage. Dress him up with a cute headband and lots of bracelets.

H & M + Chiffon Dress

H&M

Adult Gothica in spring? The H&M two-layer dress pairs well with a polka-dot chiffon top layer over a black V-neck undershirt. The back is open to the waist, providing plenty of room to breathe. Comfortable to wear now, even better to bring out when London’s nightlife opens properly.

New Look Curves Ruched Red Polka Dot Mini Dress

New look

Respond to the warmer weather invitation with a cheerful dress, covered in ladybug polka dots. The elasticated waistband provides definition without feeling overly restrictive. Play the rockabilly feel with bright red lips and a wispy updo.

Ruched puff-sleeve midi dress

following

Stop traffic in red. Falling to the midi length, the pullover sleeves and gathered bodice of this model give it a soft bohemian look. We’ll see her paired with a lightweight jacket and a textured headband for outings in the park in the urban jungle.

H&M Zebra Print Dress

H&M

Oh baby, it’s a wild world. Wear your stripes with pride in the sun. The beauty of monochrome palettes is that they are versatile enough to wear anywhere from your WFH office to walks with friends.

LIMITED COLLECTION Midaxi smocked dress with ruffles and luminous flowers

Yours

Flowers for spring may not be revolutionary, but it feels good. Pair the gardens in full bloom with a wearable bouquet of your choice in this maxi dress. Spend the whole weekend wearing a denim jacket and white sneakers for a nice casual look.

Batik print long dress

Curvissa

Feel like you’re on a Mediterranean vacation in this white, blue and red Batik maxi print with long cap sleeves and a side slit for freedom of movement.

Boys’ Printed Jersey A-Line Dress

Curvissa

Available in a selection of colourways and patterns, this jersey dress is one way to become your casual favorite. With a stand-up collar and ruffle edges, wear it to park dates as easily as in the office.

Verdict

New Looks Easy To Wear Gingham Midi Dress is well worn for picnics in the park and spring afternoon walks. With the right shoes and accessories, it can also have year-round appeal. Check, check, check.