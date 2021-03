Men’s Doubles Pickleball Players | Coastal Breeze News

Converts will tell you that any day is a good day to play pickleball, but last Saturday at the YMCA in South Collier (Marco Y) it was “pickle perfect” for a men’s doubles tournament. A light breeze allowed players to make the angled tactical “dinks” that are so much a part of the game, and the sun was shining at around 70 degrees rather than falling in typical Florida spring fashion. Many spectators were on hand to applaud the good moves, and the combination of lively competition and good sportsmanship put a smile on Head Pro Mae Brown’s face. She said that since the courts opened earlier this year, players have enjoyed a women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournament, so now is the time for the men. They took part in various flights according to the ability ranking, and when the day ended two dozen players were left with medals while the rest were left with fond memories and camaraderie. Maria Ramos, co-owner of PB1965, a clothing company specializing in pickleball clothing, added some secondary color. Level: 3.0 Gold: Gary Lamotte and Richard Elko Silver: Don Criscuolo and Jim DeFrell Bronze: Greg Folley and Mark Tannenbaum Level 3.5 Gold: Mike McDonnell and Rajiv Enand Silver: Michael Funk and Tony Hancock Bronze: Bob Kear and Andy Guarino Level 4.0 Gold: Mark Matjie and Ron Backskai Silver: Mike Hogan and Jim Kappes Bronze: Ed Belcrest and Steve Anderson. Level 4.5 Gold: Mario Figueredo and Gabriel Tardio Silver: Mark Mangune and John Marando Bronze: Rob Krismanich and Tim Annett. To learn more about the Y’s wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca and Instagram on ymcamarco.





