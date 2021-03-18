An Indian dress code: how India debated what to wear and then decided not to impose a style

Vimal Chudasama, Congressman for Somnath Constituency, was kicked out of the Gujarat Assembly by President Rajendra Trivedi for coming to the House wearing a T-shirt. Chudasama, who wore a pair of blue jeans and a black t-shirt, with the words free spirit on it, replied that he had won campaign votes in that outfit. His party also opposed the Speakers’ decision, arguing that there were no rules regarding how a lawmaker should dress in the Assembly. Nonetheless, the Speaker refused to budge, stating: Because you are a member of Parliament, you cannot come to the House in any way, in any way. This is not a playground. You are not on vacation. There is a uniform protocol.

It is true that there are no rules concerning the dress of a political leader in Parliament or in an assembly. However, it is also a fact that clothing has always been about political statement. Who can forget the fury when Mahatma Gandhi entered Buckingham Palace to meet King George V in a dhoti and shawl? It was a strategic act of Gandhi to identify with the poorest Indians. But guidelines for wearing have appeared repeatedly in the Indian past, including those imposed by Gandhi himself. What politicians should wear was also briefly discussed in the Constituent Assembly.

The policy of what to wear in pre-independence India

In the Mughal domains of medieval India, the ruling elite had insisted on the adoption of Mughal styles of dress by all government officials. Social anthropologist Emma Tarlo in her book, Clothing Matters: Dress and Identity in India notes: This has forced many elite Indians to dress Mughal in the public sphere. As a strategy of resistance, most Hindus used to remove their foreign clothes before entering their homes, thus distinguishing their imposed identity from the identity of their choice.

This was not the case with the British, however, who preferred to look and dress differently from the locals. In their dress and demeanor, they constantly symbolized their separation from their Indian superiors, equals and inferiors, writes anthropologist Bernard Cohn in his article, Rags, Clothing and Colonialism: India in the Nineteenth Century. In 1830, a law was introduced prohibiting all members of the East India Company from wearing Indian clothing in public office. English writer Aldous Huxley observed Britain’s reliance on dress rituals in the following words: It is as if the integrity of the British Empire depends in a directly magical way on the donning of jackets black and hard shirts as quoted in the book of Tarlos.

Often these rules of dress choice were considered rather uncomfortable by most Britons who found the climate in India unsuitable for clothing like children’s gloves or suede.

The British obsession with their clothes was motivated more by the fact that a certain part of the Indian population, especially the educated elite, had taken a liking to European clothes and manners. This was further related to the problem that the British did not want Indians to embrace European fashion, but wanted them to buy and wear textiles made in Britain. For the British, Indian dress posed an ethical dilemma. On the one hand, they felt their duty to civilize the barbarian natives and save them from their own primitivity, writes Tarlo. But on the other hand, the British didn’t want the natives to become too civilized.

Tarlo recounts an incident from the life of Bengali poet, writer and playwright Michael Madhusudan Dutta that best illustrates British policy towards Indian dressing. Dutta was sent to Bishops College in Calcutta where he received a Western education and developed the European tastes desired by the British. Still, he was discouraged from wearing the same uniform as his college mates. Dutta devised a plan to deceive the British. He appeared in an elaborate Indian dress of white silk with a colorful turban and shawl. Embarrassed by the choice of clothing, college authorities allowed Dutta to wear the regular uniform.

With the birth of the twentieth century and the waves of nationalism it brought with it, a new form of order was brought into the way Indians should dress. Indian nationalist criticism of British government policies leading to the impoverishment of India formed the basis of the Swadeshi movement in Bengal from 1903. As the movement progressed, there were more and more discussions and propaganda to encourage Indian weavers and revive the movement. hand spinning of cotton thread. These ideas were mainly developed and formalized by Gandhi.

Gandhi continually articulated and elaborated on the theme that Indians would only be free from European rule, both politically and economically, when the masses set about spinning, weaving and wearing home-woven fabrics, khadi, writes Cohn. He notes that during the non-cooperation movement of the 1920s, wearing the khadi, and in particular the cap which was later called the Gandhi beanie, became an act of political resistance.

The move had the desired impact on the British. In March 1921, Gandhi reported that several European employers had banned the wearing of the white cap in khadi in power. A month later, in Allahabad, the collector banned officials from wearing them. Similar action was also taken in Simla. Khadi, Gandhi argued, had the potential to bring the Raj to his knees.

It was not easy, however, to convince people to adopt khadi. Most, and especially the elite, had come to assimilate the foreign fabric into civilization. Gandhi therefore insisted on the moral obligation to bring to Khadi. In an act of strengthening the psychological pressure, he emphasized the transformative quality of the fabric. The mere act of wearing khadi was so virtuous in itself that it could purify the wearer, while the foreign tissue was so inherently vile that its touch was physically and mentally defiling, Tarlo explains. His speeches on the virtues of the khadi were so moving that there were many episodes of people stripping off their foreign clothes and burning them.

So sure was Gandhi de Khadis’ ability to transform India that when after independence people were tempted to abandon the web, he wrote that Khadi represented a life choice based on non-violence and that people have confused it with a simple strategy to achieve. Independence.

What to wear in an independent India

The moral obligation and national conscience attached to Khadi did not end after independence. After fighting for freedom under the Khadi banner, politicians have found it difficult to turn away from it. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru designed for himself a non-Western look sewn in khadi: tight pajamas paired with a long sherwani and what is now known as the nehru jacket. Concerned about the post-independence sartorial confusion around him, Nehru wrote an official note on dress, advising people of higher ranks in government administration to avoid European clothes, which distinguished them as a privileged class, denationalized and obsolete. , and adopt clothes that would bring them closer to the people, writes Tarlo.

Nehrus’ commitment to a non-European look was passed on to his daughter Indira Gandhi who would also be seen in public mostly in hand-woven cotton sarees. Rajiv Gandhi also favored the khadi after taking office in 1984.

The debate on what to wear has also been addressed in the Constituent Assembly debates. On April 29, 1947, Rohini Kumar suggested a ban on discrimination against clothing worn by any nationality. Even today, when we are on the threshold of independence, there are hotels that do not accommodate people dressed in Indian clothes, he said. I am not afraid of the future, because I believe that when India becomes independent, these restrictions will disappear. But what I’m afraid of is retaliation or revenge taken against such European-minded people and people in European costume may not be allowed into hotels. For this reason in particular, I hope that this amendment will be accepted by this House.

On November 17, 1949, B Das suggested specifying a national dress: I hate to see officials moving around still with ties and collars. Our association with the Commonwealth does not allow anyone to don foreign clothing. They should be prohibited from doing so. Parliament should oppose the legislation. No one in the service of the state should wear foreign clothes.

It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose response was approved by most parliamentarians in an independent India. Things such as dress cannot be included in basic rights, he said in response to Chaudhury. If the world as a whole were to read these provisions in our basic rights, then it would naturally conclude that we do not even know how to treat our nationals and how to treat our fellow human beings.