Akintunde Ahmads’ new fashion line takes African textiles to the world

While in Ghana, he quickly found a creative partner at Awurama Mankatah, a creative designer and responsible for the luxury clothing brand. Threaded tribes. He became fascinated by West African fashion culture: the diversity of styles, the fabric markets, accessibility to tailors and, ultimately, the endless possibilities. “With an abundance of tailors and access to any fabric you could possibly want, from wax-woven kente to Bogolanfini (mud cloth), people could quickly turn anything they imagined into reality. make my own pieces. “ Ade Dehye Founder, Akintunde (Tunde) Ahmad. Photographer: Eno Inyangete. Ade Dehye Founder, Akintunde (Tunde) Ahmad. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. At first it was on a small scale: “I started making items for myself and my family. But every time I posted pictures on social media or wore my outfits in the United States, friends or strangers would ask me where I had just dressed myself and how they could get their hands on something similar. “ And so, the idea of Ade Dehye was born. Founded in 2020 in close collaboration with Threaded Tribes, Ade Dehye is a fashion brand that draws inspiration from across the African diaspora, with products made ethically and sustainably in Ghana. The style merges West African textiles with urban streetwear and luxury quality, including fugu, a woven fabric from the upper west region of Ghana; kente, a woven fabric traditionally found throughout Ghana and Bogolanfini, also known as mudcloth, a hand-dyed fabric that is made in Mali. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. “Ade Dehye is more than just a clothing company. How many of you can say that what you are wearing was made by dark minions?” continues Tunde, following Ade Dehye launch in February. Concerned about the lack of diversity in the fashion industry, he notes that while blacks often have the least financial resources, we spend the most money per capita on luxury designer goods. By building a pipeline that connects the rest of the world to Africa’s sustainable fabrics and fashion, Ade Dehye is Tunde’s latest contribution that creates economic empowerment for black communities while reassuring the world of the contribution of black peoples to world culture, fashion and style. “When people shop at Ade Dehye, they are doing more than just buying our outfits. They are investing in the African continent and in the Diaspora.” Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge. Ade Dehye. Photographer: Darrin Baldridge.







