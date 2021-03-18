Amanda Holden looks amazing in a tight white dress | HELLO!





Another day, another beautiful Amanda holden equip! The star looked fabulous in a flattering white knit dress on Thursday. Comfortable yet super chic, we think Amanda sported the perfect look in her latest dress – which features buttoned details and a maxi length that rubs the ankle. MORE: Amanda Holden’s Garden Could Be A Luxury Resort She shared her usual Boomerang video on her Instagram Story to show off the outfit, tagging the brand in her post. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda impresses in her white knit dress Costing £ 58, we think Amanda’s Pretty Lavish pick will be popular – especially since it can be dressed up with heels or casually worn with sneakers. Knitted dress, £ 58, Quite sumptuous BUY NOW The fashion label describes the dress as “the perfect combination of elegance and chic”, adding that the silhouette is ultra flattering. Have been sold! MORE: Amanda Holden’s Rarely Seen Engagement Ring Is Breathtaking – Photos As usual, Amanda has wowed us with her looks all week. Wednesday, she was beautiful in a chic & Other Stories mini skirt and flowery cutout knits from River Island, instantly sold out in most sizes. Wearing her & Other Stories mini skirt For Tuesday’s Heart Radio show, she rocked another pair of her Victoria Beckham flared jeans, teaming them with a pretty blouse from LKBennett. MORE: Amanda Holden Shares This Handbag Obsession With Kate Middleton And on Monday, she shared her usual cheeky post, this time dressed in a racing suit as she revealed that part of Global Studios had been turned into a race track. Jean Victoria Beckham rocker The England has an incredible talent star is still dressed by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! aabout her fun and flirty style. “She loves to take risks and be adventurous,” he said. “Her approach to fashion and style is exciting to me – she’s open to experimenting and pushing the limits.” We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear next … The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







