Cumberland’s men finish 3-2 at MSC Bowling Championships | Lebanon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. The Cumberlands men had setbacks against higher ranked teams to finish 3-2 overall at the Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships last Friday and Saturday.
Coming into the tournament, Cumberland was ranked 13th in the Mid-South range. The Championships consisted of 15 teams in a double elimination style event in which the teams competed in a baker’s style to the best of seven games to determine the winner. The University of Pikeville came out on top, winning its second consecutive conference championship and fourth overall.
The Phoenix men teamed up with fourth-placed Martin Methodist whom they beat 4-1 with scores of 192-187-150-196-182. Cumberland then fell to Bethel in the next round 4-0 with scores of 144-132-163-159 over Bethels 231-184-167-209.
Cumberland entered the double-elimination losing range with a chance to run the table and face Pikeville for the conference championship. The Phoenix almost did that, knocking out sixth-seeded Cumberlands in six games with scores of 169-209-176-161-172-223.
Cumberland’s men advanced and then knocked out 10th-seeded Midway in four games with scores of 258-185-244-198
The Phoenix run was stopped by tournament finalist and eighth seed Thomas More in four games.
The tournament marked the end of the regular season.
Women go 0-2BOWLING GREEN, Ky. The women of Cumberlands competed in the Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships this past weekend.
Upon entering the tournament, the Phoenix were ranked 12th in the Mid-South bracket.
The Championships consisted of 15 teams in a double elimination style event in which the teams competed in a baker’s style to the best of seven games to determine the winner. Pikeville University came out on top, winning their third consecutive conference championship and fifth overall.
Cumberland faced Bethel in fifth place in Game 1.
The Phoenix posted scores of 101-145-167-135-134-138 to lose in six games to the Wildcats.
The Phoenix then moved to the losing group where they had the chance to win the standings and win the conference title, but fell in six games to 13th-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan with scores of 137-144- 144-112-127-149.
The tournament marked the end of the season.
