Shilpa Shetty in a peplum blue velvet pantsuit is a fashion treat for sore eyes

Another shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4, another reason to kill for actor and co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest set of clothing images is a fashion treat for sore eyes. The only blues that we accept this Thursday are those worn by Shilpa in a jacket and pants in blue corduroy with basque that make the Internet swoon with their chic and avant-garde atmosphere.

Taking on social media, as is customary for the diva after every photoshoot, Shilpa has flooded the internet with footage from a collaboration episode of reality shows. Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian idol. Doll for the same, Shilpa was seen sporting a delightful contemporary style in a syahi makhmali basque jacket paired with a pair of kalidar bell bottom pants.

Shilpa accessorized her look with a pair of oxidized gallant earrings adorned with parrot, flower and leaf scrollwork designs from the handcrafted silver jewelry brand, My Motifs. The cuffs she wore were from the Silverstreak store while the rings were from the two previously mentioned jewelry brands.

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Shilpa amplified the glamor quotient with a pop of pink lipstick, winged eyeliner, and filled brows. Striking awkward poses for the camera, she captioned the footage, Such a blue day (sic) and bad vibes don’t go with my outfit (sic).

The pair of oxidized gallant earrings from My Motifs originally cost 22200 on the brand’s website which prides itself on its passion for jewelry, admiration for voluminous elements and the essence of glorious Indian heritage, reinterpreting traditional Indian jewelry with an aesthetic to appeal to modern day admirers .

The pair of oxidized gallant earrings by Shilpa Shetty Kundra from My Motifs (mymotifs.com)

The blue velvet peplum jacket is attributed to Indian fashion designer Reeti Arnejas, the eponymous clothing brand. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was designed by style curator and stylist Sanjana Batra.

