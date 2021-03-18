12 best smocked dresses cute smocked dresses for spring

Fashion
As the weather gets warmer, let’s face it: we’ll need to change our tie-dye joggers ASAP. And with the upcoming drive-thru baby shower, outdoor weddings, graduation party, and alfresco dining, you’ll need some cute outfit choices. We’ve covered prairie dresses before and now there’s a new trend we’re eyeing: smocked dresses!
The style of a smocked dress is known for its roomy silhouette shape that hangs freely over the body and has gathered accents on the shoulders, bust, or waist. Smocked dresses come in a range of styles, fabrications, and patterns – some more casual and some more chic, so there is a dress to suit all of your upcoming events. Scroll down and check out the 12 best smocked dresses in style this season.
12 best smocked dresses
1. AQUA Dot Long Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $ 88 at Bloomingdales
Jump on the spring 2021 smocked dress trend with the $ 88 AQUA Long Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress.
2. Sister Jane mini smock dress in ivory tweed, $ 141.00 at asos
This is a typical smocked dress due to its loose, shapeless construction. The ASOS Ivory Tweed Smocked Dress is a more relaxed atmosphere, ideal for an outdoor brunch!
3. 1. State V-Neck Smock Dress, $ 119.00 at Revolve
You’ll want this smocked waist long sleeve dress if you’re having an upcoming wedding. This Smocked dress at REVOLVE comes in hot pink or rich black.
4. Ruffle High Neck Smocked Waist Dress, $ 69.99 at Express
Express is known for keeping up with the latest fashion trends, so it’s obvious that the smocked waist ruffle high neck dress is a hot seller.
5. Ganni plaid cotton and silk midi dress, $ 110.62 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Originally $ 295 and reduced to $ 110, what a deal for a designer Ganni smocked dress at Saks! There are only a few sizes left, so buy now and grab yours!
6. Animal Print A-Line Dress, $ 80.00 at Express
Check out this neutral animal print smocked dress that’s suitable for any party or event this season.
7. Dash of Chic Multicolor Print Smocked Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $ 69.00 at Lulus
Get this gorgeous, lightweight smocked dress ASAP – it’s only $ 69 and would make a great outfit for a last minute event. We love the colorful dash print and gold metallic threads.
8. Rebecca Taylor Women’s Long Sleeve Star Smock Dress

Fashion designer Rebecca Taylor has a Smocked Dress on Amazon it’s silk and comes in a spring green floral print. Got a little reunion coming up? No problem, this elegant smocked dress is Amazon Prime eligible, so you can get it fast!
9. Smocked Dress, $ 24.99 at H&M
Talk about unique! The H&M smocked dress is in crepe fabric and has a flattering square neckline. Available in light purple and a black floral design, the smocked dress is true to size and has been rated 4.4 / 5 by customers.
ten. Smocked Eyelet Dress, $ 28.00 at Boohoo
I couldn’t resist buying this smocked dress myself – it’s pretty darn cute and on a huge sale for $ 28. Eye-catching eyelet details make this smocked dress versatile for a day or night event.
11. Rails Angelina Dress, $ 82.00 at Revolve
The “hint of metallic thread gives it a nice dressier feel!” a Revolve customer adds about Rails smocked dress. Sounds like a winner for us!
12. Joteisy Women’s Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Mini Dress

Now here is a dress that has you covered for all occasions. The $ 26 Joteisy short-sleeved smock dress comes in over 20 different colors and designs, so you have a ton of options to choose from.
