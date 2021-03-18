Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking charges in US appeals bail decision





WINNIPEG A Canadian fashion leader accused of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States is appealing the judges’ decision to keep him behind bars. The judge who dismissed Peter Nygard’s bail request last month expressed concerns that the 79-year-old could contact witnesses if he is released. Nygard was arrested in December in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine charges in the Southern District of New York. Authorities accuse Nygard of using his influence in the fashion industry to attract women and girls with the promise of modeling and other financial opportunities. Defense attorneys for Nygards argued his health was at risk behind bars. Federal lawyers said Nygard had the means to flee and that the charges he faced in the United States were too serious for his release. Defense documents filed with the Manitoba Court of Appeal indicate Justice Shawn Greenberg did not sufficiently consider Nygards’ lack of criminal record and the risk to her health in prison when she refused his release. They said too much of a burden was placed on a bail letter provided by US prosecutors. The documents also indicate that Greenberg unfairly criticized the release plan. This plan, as told in court, involved a home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance to monitor Nygard if he was released. Greenberg said in his ruling that while Nygard could not have physically contacted people, the plan would not have prevented him from contacting them by phone or through former employees. Nygards lawyers have provided an augmented plan that they say would include monitoring all computers and phones. Nygard is also the subject of a class action lawsuit in the United States involving 57 women with similar allegations. He resigned as president of his company after the FBI and police raided his New York City offices in February 2020. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 18, 2021 Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press







