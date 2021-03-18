Fashion
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning the cover of a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh surprised fans as she served up never before seen sultry bombshell looks in a bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and a pleated dress, one after each other and the fashion police were on their toes in awe | Check the pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATE MARCH 18, 2021 at 6:13 p.m. IST
From resuming his first project to thinking it’s a great way to make some pocket money to becoming the southern sensation and Bollywood diva, actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only mesmerized fans with his stellar acting talents, but also his sartorial elegance. Turning the cover of a magazine recently, Rakul surprised fans as she served up never before seen sultry bombshell looks in a bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top, shorts and pleated dress, one after the other. other and the fashion police were on their toes. admiration.
Taking to social media on her own, Rakul gave fans a preview of her latest photoshoot which featured her in a variety of steaming hot avatars. In one picture, the The De Pyaar De The actor was featured in a navy blue polyamide elastane swimsuit from House Of NM.
She paired it with an ice washed puffer jacket from United Colors of Benetton and completed the look with a pair of pointy Astro ankle boots from Christian Louboutin. Accessorizing her look with Sharktooth ear cups from Kichu, a watch from Casio G-Shock and a Twist MM bag from Louis Vuitton, Rakul pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail as she struck a sultry pose.
She captioned the photo, keep your heels, your head and your standards high (sic).
Another pic showcased Rakul at his casual best, with a black strappy crop top paired with brown shorts and the two of Vero Moda. Pulling her shoulder-length hair into two pretty braids, Rakul accessorized the look with hoops and bracelets from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal jewelry store while her chain link necklace was from Tanzire and rings from Kichu and Tanzire.
Sporting a pop of nude lipstick, Rakul went for minimal makeup with mascara-laden lashes and full eyebrows. Also in the last photo, Rakul kept the same hairstyle and opted for an Amaris By Prerna bracelet and pair of gold earrings from Tanzire while flaunting an elegant and dazzling dress with pleated details by Karl Lagerfeld. Once again, Rakul wore rosy makeup to keep her ensemble talking to the max and we can’t help but take fashion cues to kill in the future.
What look of Rakul will you recreate next?
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]