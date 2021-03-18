Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress

From resuming his first project to thinking it’s a great way to make some pocket money to becoming the southern sensation and Bollywood diva, actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only mesmerized fans with his stellar acting talents, but also his sartorial elegance. Turning the cover of a magazine recently, Rakul surprised fans as she served up never before seen sultry bombshell looks in a bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top, shorts and pleated dress, one after the other. other and the fashion police were on their toes. admiration.

Taking to social media on her own, Rakul gave fans a preview of her latest photoshoot which featured her in a variety of steaming hot avatars. In one picture, the The De Pyaar De The actor was featured in a navy blue polyamide elastane swimsuit from House Of NM.

She paired it with an ice washed puffer jacket from United Colors of Benetton and completed the look with a pair of pointy Astro ankle boots from Christian Louboutin. Accessorizing her look with Sharktooth ear cups from Kichu, a watch from Casio G-Shock and a Twist MM bag from Louis Vuitton, Rakul pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail as she struck a sultry pose.

She captioned the photo, keep your heels, your head and your standards high (sic).

Another pic showcased Rakul at his casual best, with a black strappy crop top paired with brown shorts and the two of Vero Moda. Pulling her shoulder-length hair into two pretty braids, Rakul accessorized the look with hoops and bracelets from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal jewelry store while her chain link necklace was from Tanzire and rings from Kichu and Tanzire.

Sporting a pop of nude lipstick, Rakul went for minimal makeup with mascara-laden lashes and full eyebrows. Also in the last photo, Rakul kept the same hairstyle and opted for an Amaris By Prerna bracelet and pair of gold earrings from Tanzire while flaunting an elegant and dazzling dress with pleated details by Karl Lagerfeld. Once again, Rakul wore rosy makeup to keep her ensemble talking to the max and we can’t help but take fashion cues to kill in the future.

What look of Rakul will you recreate next?

