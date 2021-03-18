Tie Bar Teams Up With Emerging Designer Whitney Michel





Tie Bar collaborates on a accessories collection with designer Whitney Michels American brand of men’s clothing Michel Men. The assortment consists of a variety of ties, socks, pocket squares and a tote bag. The designer, freshly on display at the Black in Fashion Council and the IMG Discovery Showroom in recent months, produced the styles in consultation with Tie Bar’s creative advisor and full GQ creative director Jim Moore. . Learn more about WWD It was nothing short of a dream to collaborate on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore, said Michel. I’m so excited to introduce Michel Men to Tie Bars loyal fan base, bringing my designs to life at a price everyone can afford, the must-have accessories for the season. The 15-piece staple collection will launch on March 22 exclusively on thetiebar.com. Ranging from $ 12 to $ 35, the collection is made modern with unique color combinations, unexpected accents, and bold patterns. According to the creators, it’s about honoring tradition and taking a confident step forward. I’ve known Whitney for almost a decade, she’s always been a passionate team player with a tactile and precise work ethic, Moore said. His keen sense of style and his inspiring ability to reflect on the past while remaining totally modern and true to his vision make him a masculine force to watch. I am very excited that she has launched her eponymous collection, Michel Men, and that she has also partnered with men’s clothing line, Tie Bar, to bring her incredible vision to everyone. The launch will officially launch the Tie Bars incubator initiative, a collaboration with independent, non-white designers and creatives. Each participant benefits from a total immersion in the world of Tie Bar, with the aim of using the brands’ platforms to promote their current and future growth. Tie Bar remains committed to helping ensure the voice of Black, Indigenous and Color owned businesses and that designers are better represented in the fashion industry. One hundred percent of the profits from each collection will go directly to the creator. The story continues Tie bar raises the digital bar IMG and the Black in Fashion Council strengthen their alliance Jim Moore celebrates Hunks and Heroes book launch at Ralph Lauren Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

