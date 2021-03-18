Katharine McPhee looks chic in silkiest green dress and classic pumps – Footwear News





Katharine McPhee celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style this week, showing off the glow of her new mom. The ‘Smash’ actress, who welcomed her first son Rennie with husband David Foster last month, took to Instagram yesterday to show off her green look for the annual party in honor of Saint Patrick, the most great patron saint of Ireland. The set started off with a shimmering green face mask paired with a long-sleeved satin dress with a high-cut slit. To tie the outfit together, McPhee donned a set of point-toe pumps topped with a rounded vamp and a high stiletto heel. As McPhee gets on the new mom’s train, the Broadway star’s maternity outfit was not to be missed. Her pregnancy fashion rotation included everything from flowy summer dresses and sneakers to comfy leggings with trendy ‘ugly’ sandals. Like clogs and ballet flats, ‘ugly’ sandals have seen a revitalization among celebrity style trends and increasingly popular footwear over the past year. With the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world in today’s environment – and for 2021, too, it looks like the trend is here to stay.

Katharine McPhee in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Feb.6. CREDIT: MEGA

Katharine McPhee out of town in Los Angeles, Jan.10. CREDIT: MEGA As for McPhee’s style, you can find her in everything from mom jeans and Nike sneakers to Christian Siriano dresses with Le Silla pumps. The “Waitress” star also prefers designs by Alexandre Birman, Staud, Tanya Taylor and other top brands as styled by her husband’s daughter, Jordan Foster; Foster also works with Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman and her sisters Erin and Sara Foster. Click through the gallery to learn more about Katharine McPhee’s chic style moments over the years.







