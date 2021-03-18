Unisex denim pieces indicate a collective shift to genderless fashion – Sourcing Journal

Known for its universal appeal, denim plays a key role in the genderless fashion movement – and Italian label Zerobarracento is emphasizing this point with its “Knotting the Futurism” collection.

The brand has added two new styles of denim outerwear made with premium fabric from the Italian denim factory Berto. Her unisex clothing list now includes the Ebi, a midi cardigan with an oversized collar, and the Kimono, a structured dress with voluminous shoulders.

Made with Ecotec cotton yarn, made from production scraps, the new styles of denim are said to have reduced water consumption by 61.6%, CO2 emissions by 46.6% and energy consumption by 46.9%. The waterproof polyester from Gruppocinque improves the functional qualities of the garments.

Both pieces are now available on the Zerobarrocento website, with the Ebi vest priced at 350 euros ($ 418) and the Kimono priced at 290 euros ($ 346).

Other styles in the collection include the Alex, a midi trench coat; the Andrea, a full-length trench coat; and the Haori, a knee-length kimono. Each piece creates unique shapes that adapt to all genres.

A zero waste brand, Zerobarracento joins a wave of clothing companies focused on the circular economy. Initiatives like the Ellen MacArthur Jeans Redesign project have demonstrated the importance of circularity and made it more accessible. With Generation Z focused on both sustainability and genderless fashion, the aptly named Knotting the Futurism collection reflects a collective change in fashion.

Predictive Analytics and Retail Data Platform Trendalytics described gender-neutral fashion as a “major market driver,” driven by data showing that gender labels are only a suggestion of fashion. A report by advertising agency Bigeye found that 71% of Gen Z men surveyed said they mainly wear clothes designed for men, and only 45% of Gen Z women said they mainly wear clothes designed for men. the women.