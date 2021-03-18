Diesel wants to dress your dog – Sourcing Journal

Diesel is entering new territory: pet fashion. The Italian denim brand this week unveiled its first pet clothing collection with a series of jackets and sweaters designed to fit toys and small dogs.

The Diesel Doggies collection includes two indigo and black denim jackets. The indigo version features an Americana-inspired patchwork with nods to hot-rod patterns. The black jacket has a punk theme. Both sweaters have an ‘against the grain’ vibe with bold camouflage prints and flame graphics.

Clothing is available in sizes S, SS, and 3S, and in an effort to include the size, Diesel offers longer versions of sizes S and SS, which are ideal for dachshunds.

Given the companionship dogs provided to their quarantined humans last year, the bond between people and pets will only grow stronger. The number of pet adoptions has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and many have tried to foster, too, helping clean up shelters across the United States.

And pet parents are eager to spoil their loyal friends. In 2019, the American Pet Products Association reported that $ 95.7 billion was spent on pets in the United States alone. Food and treats and veterinary care accounted for the majority of sales, but the pet fashion segment is showing its green shoots.

The size of the global pet clothing market is expected to experience “tremendous growth” to reach $ 7 billion by 2028, according to a recent report from Fortune Business Insights. The United States is expected to hold the largest global pet clothing market share, while Europe is expected to experience a boom thanks in part to the high number of pets in the United Kingdom, Germany and the countries. -Low.

The Diesel’s Doggies collection is now available in select locations around the world. These include: select Diesel stores in Japan, Italy, UK and USA, as well as through Diesel’s e-commerce channel. The retail price range for the collection is $ 95 to $ 185.