Best white t-shirt for men 2021: from Nike, H&M and Uniqlo





The plain white T-shirt, a garment so ubiquitous in modern life and yet so difficult to achieve. It’s everywhere you look in every store, in every wardrobe and yet the parfait remains such an elusive beast. The difference is, you know the perfect white t-shirt exists. You’ve seen it in movies and magazines. It’s over there somewhere. It’s just a matter of finding it. This is where we come in. Finding the perfect plain white t-shirt has been a long, arduous journey. It took us from department stores to retail stores, stopping at every price bracket imaginable along the way. There were blood stains, sweat stains and there may even have been tear stains if they were a thing. But it ultimately paid off, as we found not one, but 10 white t-shirts that tick all the boxes. Comfortable, well-fitting, non-shrink (within reason), and high quality, these are the best white t-shirts to buy in 2021. You can trust our independent reviews. French brand Armor Lux is probably best known for its Breton striped tops and tees, but that's no stranger to a plain white t-shirt either. The callac t-shirt is the brand's classic style, regular fit and is a favorite of all of the UK's trendiest independent menswear stores. The cotton has a weight that feels quality and the small anchor pattern at the hem adds a subtle pop of color. Plus, it's made in France, which, to say the least, sounds pretty cool. Sunspel Riviera T-shirt Sunspel is to plain white T-shirts what Rolls Royce is to cars. It is an English brand steeped in history and renowned for its high-end wardrobe basics. Ask any seasoned menswear lover to point you to the perfect plain white t-shirt and they will no doubt show you something with the Sunspel England 1860 sewn into the collar. The quality is amazing, but the price is up to par. It is still the benchmark for t-shirts. Just ask Daniel Craig, who this particular model was designed for. Expect soft, almost silky cotton and an incomparable fit. White Asket T-Shirt Swedish brand Asket is built around the idea of ​​a capsule wardrobe. For the uninitiated, this is a minimalist concept that boils down to a few key things that can work together to cover all the bases. A good solid white T-shirt is the backbone, which is perhaps why the Askets version is such a winner. It is made from heavy Egyptian cotton and has a classic straight fit. For us, the mid-range price belies the quality and attention to detail offered here. We've tried twice the expensive t-shirts that were half as good, that's why this might just be your new favorite, it's definitely one of ours. Lyle & Scott plain T-shirt Originally from Scotland, Lyle & Scott has grown from its golfing roots to a true menswear brand in its own right. If you haven't sampled the merchandise yet, this plain white t-shirt would be a good place to start. It has a classic cut not too thin, not too loose and has this herringbone ribbon inside the collar, which always denotes the quality when it comes to the t-shirts. Last but not least, it's adorned with the iconic Lyle & Scotts golden eagle logo on the chest. Uniqlo T-shirt 100% supima cotton When it comes to wardrobe basics at reasonable prices, Uniqlo is always our first port of call. The Japanese retailer has a few staples that have become the legend in menswear for their unbeatable value for money. The supima cotton t-shirt is made from super soft cotton, low nap, soft to the touch and pleasant to the touch, and at under ten pounds there's no reason not to refuel. Patagonia P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee From spindly California climbers to style-savvy city dwellers, Patagonias takes a sustainable approach to outerwear that has earned it a loyal but diverse following. This simple tee is one of the cross-seasonal staple brands and features a fairly long fit with plenty of room in the body. If you're not a fan of logos, keep scrolling as it has a pretty big one on the back. But if all you care about is heavy, recycled cotton and a loose, relaxed fit, this tee is for you. Nike Logo T-Shirt It's best not to overcomplicate the basics, which is why always be a fan of the classic Nikes white t-shirt. No high prices, no fun tech fabric deals, just a 100% plain white t-shirt, served with a swoosh side trim. NN07 pima t-shirt These Scandinavians know a thing or two about understated luxury and NN07 is further proof. This Danish brand has made a name for itself delivering high-end essentials with a contemporary twist to the most discerning buyers in the markets, and the plain white t-shirt is at the heart of it all. This one is made from pima cotton, known for its softness and softness. It has a regular fit to suit all versions and is the perfect blank canvas on which to create an unlimited number of looks. Everlane Organic Cotton Uniform Everlane is an American brand that allows you to achieve superior quality at a lower cost using a direct-to-consumer model. This means that there is no retailer in the middle that drives up costs. There is also an emphasis on transparency. So much so that the website allows you to look at the factories in which each item of clothing is made. This particular t-shirt is made from organic cotton and will leave you with a change from 20. H&M premium cotton t-shirt There is no shortage of cheap, low-quality T-shirts on the streets. In the short term, they may seem like an attractive option, saving you valuable money. But in the long run, they're likely to shrink and fall apart, which means you'll have to shell out again. H & Ms T-shirts seem to be an exception to this rule, however. This premium cotton t-shirt is a step up from the brand's cheapest 3.99 option, but paying for higher quality will serve you well in the long run. The verdict: white t-shirts for men It's tempting to go for the cheaper option when it comes to something as basic as a white t-shirt, but you'll end up paying more in the long run. That is why we advise you to go Callac Armor Luxs T-shirt. Its thick, durable, and while expensive, it certainly isn't outrageous. We also loved the classic fit which in our humble opinion was the best of the bunch. IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

