Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels

Its boys and girls tournament time, and Wisconsin drew the University of North Carolina in the first round. North Carolina, one of the most decorated college basketball programs, owners of six national championships and wearers of one of the sport’s most timeless uniforms.

James Worthy, Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and Tyler Hansbrough are among those who have sported similarly designed Tar Heel uniforms in schools in the past.

And as I write this, I hate the fact that there is nothing to dislike about Tar Heels uniforms. It’s an iconic fit and there isn’t much to say about it.

As a reminder, we will evaluate the opposite threads on a scale of oh honey, no, at YAASS QUEEN.

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Werk it: You brought it.

QUEEN OF YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys into the yard.

The school: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mascot: Tar heels

Color scheme: Caroline white and blue

Official brand sponsor: Brand Jordan

Home uniform:

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

When he’s on his fringes, or when he’s the highest seeded in a tournament, UNC is typically seen in his timeless home uniform, which is a white uniform, with North Carolina on the front of the jersey with the number of players centered between the school. Last name.

A jersey that has stood the test of time and has hardly changed over the years.

The text on the front of the uniform is Caroline Blue, surrounded by Navy Blue. The side of the uniform features a wide Caroline blue band, highlighted in navy blue and Caroline blue, with an argyle-ish diamond pattern, with white diamonds, as well as diamonds underlined in navy blue.

This design goes the length of the jersey and cascades over the shorts and ultimately ends, just above the UNC logo, which appears at the bottom of each leg of the shorts. The fine navy blue and Caroline blue stripes that define the wider stripe, then extend around the hem of the shorts.

As I mentioned, the concept has been around for a long time and it is timeless and difficult to criticize. However, even though I’m a fan of the House Tar Heels uniform, I would love to see UNC break with tradition and introduce more alternative uniforms.

We’ve seen UNC do this in the past, but it doesn’t happen often.

Oh and maybe not use straight uppercase letters …

Home Uniform Score:

Werk it

Outer uniform:

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC road uniform is a true copy of his domestic uniform. The road uniform is Carolina Blue, with North Carolina, with the player numbers centered between the school name.

The same diamond pattern appears on the sides of the uniform, but encapsulated in a larger white stripe. The shorts also have the UNC logo at the bottom of each leg, below the diamond pattern.

Their road uniform, like the house uniform, is a classic uniform that, when seen, is reminiscent of former UNC greats.

This Caroline blue color also slaps …

Outdoor Uniform Score:

Werk it

Why your mascot sucks

The term Tar heel comes from the days when North Carolina was a major producer of supplies for the shipbuilding industry.

Workers who distilled turpentine from the sticky sap of pines and burned pine branches to produce tar and pitch often went barefoot during the hot summer months and undoubtedly collected tar on their heels. Calling someone a rosin stub or tar stub meant they were working in a modest trade.

During the Civil War, state soldiers turned the story around and started using the term as a reward, not an epithet. They called themselves tar heels to display the pride of the state.

When the university first started competing in track and field in the 1880s, the school adopted the nickname.

You might be wondering how the UNC’s nickname came about in the fact that their mascot was a ram and not just a guy with a sticky foot that no one wants to invite into their house after they’ve just finished cleaning their floors …

Well in 1924, UNC cheerleader Vic Huggins, decided the school needed an animal mascot. Something similar to the Wolf of the North Carolina States.

Huggins settled on a ram, due to the full-back nickname Jack Merritts, the ram. Huggins got $ 25 from school and ordered a Texas ram. What’s crazy, only $ 25 for a ram!?! These products today have an MSRP of around $ 33,000, depending on which model you get.

I wonder how much towing capacity and fuel efficiency of $ 25 got them. Maybe I searched for the wrong thing on Google …

Upon his arrival, the ram was named Ramses, for some reason.

Wait … it was a ram and its name was RAMeses … I understand now.

Ramses and his descendants have since been present at UNC football matches. The costumed Rameses was introduced during the 1987-88 basketball season. The real Rameses is a horn sheep from Dorset, with its blue horns.

A fun fact about the Dorset horned sheep is that both sheep and rams wear horns. Sheep horns are light, curl forward, while rams horns are heavy and curl forward and curl forward.

Ramses’s mascot is an anthropomorphic ram, who wears the UNC uniform of the sport he’s, uh, mascot for.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a white ram with tan horns and permanent sore eyes …

Ramses is a decent look, but I’d love to see more detail in the mascot, as seen in Rampage, the LA Rams mascot.

As you’ll see, Rampage is visibly happier than Ramses, which I think is a good thing. Mascots are there for entertainment and don’t have to be that serious.

UNC clearly agreed that they needed a less serious mascot, so they introduced Rameses Jr., (aka RJ), a less muscular ram with Carolina blue horns and blue eyes.

Brown Walters, who was the director of spiritual programs at UNC, said RJ was also designed to be more appealing to children, frightened by Ramses’s mascot.

Now I can understand why RJ can be considered more suitable for children, but if a child is afraid of the Ramses mascot, he would not also be afraid of the same mascot, but with different colored horns, eyes bruises and nicer eyebrows ….?

Even though RJ is a bit happier, he still joins Rameses missing some necessary details.

More precisely their mouths. There’s just an indentation of a mouth, but I think they should incorporate and open up the mouth design like Rampage and other Aries mascots. Overall, the UNC mascot herd is just fine … but with a little more work, they could be the bellwethers of the sheep mascots.