We expect this flattering M&S floral midi dress to sell out before spring.





M&S’s new puff-sleeve Midaxi dress is a spring staple this season. (Marks and Spencer / Yahoo Style UK) Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Spring is in the air, although it doesn’t seem like it yet, and we’re more than ready to ditch thermals in favor of light spring dresses. If you’re like us, you might be spending your weekends cleaning your wardrobe to make room for your spring and summer clothes, and that includes new clothes too. There’s one item topping our wishlist this season, and it’s Marks and Spencer Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress. The Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress is new to M&S which has just launched, but it is already appearing This morning Host Holly Willoughby is a fan, as she can be seen modeling the print design in the new campaign images on the website. Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress The Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress is the perfect wardrobe must-have when the weather is warm, as it can be dressed up with heeled sandals, summer flats or sneakers, which means it can be worn on any occasion . The midaxi dress has been described as a “sophisticated take on the classic tea dress” and we couldn’t agree more. It is mid-length and falls mid-calf height, has puffed sleeves, a round neck and a comfortable regular fit. It is presented in a ditsy floral print and has a subtle zip fastening on the back. It can be worn alone or accessorized with a belt for those who want to accentuate their figure. The Midaxi tea dress is available in short, regular and long lengths, although the shorter version quickly sells out. However, the regular and long models are available in dress sizes 6 to 24. Plus, it’s affordable and sells for just $ 39.50. For those looking for an alternative look are in luck, as this dress is also available in a tiered skirt version, The story continues Floral midi skirt Before you leave: Subscribe to The Life Edit newsletter to get the latest shopping and lifestyle news. Watch: How To Do 90s Model Makeup And Look Polite And Glamorous

