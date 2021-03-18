OAMC co-founders buy minority stake in Onward Italia – WWD





MILAN – OAMC co-founders Luke Meier and Arnaud Faeh bought out the minority stake in their company, which they previously sold to Onward Italia in 2018. “Our partnership with Onward has been very successful and we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together. The project has matured a lot over the past three years, never straying from our initial vision, ”said Meier, Creative Director of the brand. In particular, during this period, the brand continued to present its collections at Paris Fashion Week, expanded its global distribution – notably with the launch of its online store – and collaborated with brands such as Adidas. and Supreme. “We felt it was the right time to regain full control of the business and put ourselves in the best position to take the brand to another level. Our current enthusiasm and ambitions echo the mindset we shared when we started the project in 2018, but with much more to build on and look forward to, ”Faeh added. Financial details of the exchange were not disclosed. At the time of the agreement with OAMC, Onward Italia was the controlling company Onward Luxury Group – or OLG – and under the umbrella of Japanese fashion conglomerate Onward Holdings Co. Ltd. end of last year. Through a management buyout, entrepreneur Franco Pené, along with Fabio Ducci and Antonello Orunesu Preiata, CEO and CFO of OLG respectively, took full control of the company, renaming it HIM Co SpA – High Italian Manufacturing. Designed and developed in Italy, OAMC’s offer includes men’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and small leather goods. International dealers include Antonioli and Slam Jam in Milan, Harrods and Selfridges in London, Le Bon Marché in Paris, Lane Crawford and Galeries Lafayette in Shanghai, Dover Street Market Ginza and Isetan in Tokyo, Bloomingdales in Dubai and Harvey Nichols in Doha. In addition to his role at OAMC, Meier is also the Creative Director of Jil Sander with his wife Lucie Meier. Jil Sander had been with Onward Holdings since 2008 before OTB took over the company earlier this month.







