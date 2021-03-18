How I got this look: John McDavid Lehman





Third-generation fashion designer John McDavid Lehmana Angeleno, former owner of McMardens Mens Boutique, and creator of local brands RB of McD, McMarden and Davey has a look that can scream 2021, but this bespoke style from West Adams-based designers is a gift from his grandfather. Style philosophy: Style is a game of confidence, the ultimate candy-coated take. On my best day, I’m a reverie of Fitzgerald, a modern day Gatsby featuring only what I want you to see. There is also a lot of heritage involved. The importance of sewing and crafting was passed down to me from my family. Frames: I have worn glasses since I was 13 and have always preferred a heavy frame. Tom Ford makes the perfect pair. I can wear it all day without fatigue. Pins: This handmade boutonniere was a gift from a dear friend. For me, creating a look is all about the details, knowing when to push and when to show restraint. The red popper is a little bright push. Ssweatshirt: My handmade streetwear line is called Davey, which is my family’s nickname to me. This sweatshirt, which is part of last year’s collection, is embroidered with the words Oh, Davey. It was meant to be an expression, like a sigh: Oh, Davey! But it has recently slipped into a heavy rotation. Jose Tunic: My Korla tunic is named after the late musician Korla Pandit. He was born John Roland Redd, a fair-skinned black dude from Missouri. But in the early 1940s he moved to Los Angeles and adopted a whole new personality as a Franco-Indian organist from New Delhi. My father, a classically trained pianist, introduced me to Pandit. I love his story of transformation and I refer to him often in my work. Pants: I designed these pants years ago and wear a version almost every day. I’m not a big fan of belts, I hate belt buckles, actually. None of my pants have any. The Glen plaid fabric is a tribute to my grandfather, who wore a beautifully cut Glen plaid suit whenever the sun was out, usually paired with a red sock and the heaviest of wing tips. I have most of the whistles in my closet. Socks: I call these tie-dye numbers my COVID socks. I bought a handful of off-white socks from Uniqlo a few weeks ago and got busy tying and dying. I love the process but haven’t perfected it yet, obviously. Shoes: The GH Bass moccasin isn’t my favorite shoe, but it’s the simplest. I’ve worn a version of this moccasin since seventh grade, when I was a kid in private school. I wore them when I played basketball during lunch breaks in ’88, and now I wear them when I walk the dogs. RELATED: How I Got This Look: Nightlife Duo Dapper Deconstructs Their Distinctive Style Stay up to date with everything you need to know about LA byfollow us on facebookandInstagram.







