The 10 best fashion movies to watch in 2021

What separates a fashion designer from a fashion icon? Is it a work ethic, a vision, a legacy? Maybe it is character or dedication. Either way, we can’t have enough.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes behind the scenes at the world’s most famous fashion houses, take a look at this list of must-see fashion documentaries. See how these famous people went from aspirations to domination, from luck with fashion to becoming the face of fashion itself.

Dior, Valentino, Westwood, McQueen and many more have all opened their doors to documentary cameras. Watch and learn how these fashion leaders have adapted and evolved over the years, because if you want to watch anything, go genius.

Westwood: Punk. Icon. Activist.

Explore the life of the one and only, iconic rebellion Vivienne Westwood. The figure who sparked the punk revolution in his day continues to create courageous and distinguished looks that keep the world on their toes. Follow Westwood’s journey as it created a new wave of fashion and cultural significance. She continues to thrive and expand her heritage with the same flair and enthusiasm with which she rocked the fashion industry when she began her career.

Mcqueen

Released eight years after the legendary designer passed away, archival footage and interviews with friends and family of Alexander McQueen provide a glimpse into his life as a powerful and revolutionary fashion figure. Discover the life of a man who changed the fashion world with his risky, seductive and limitless designs. His name and designs endure as fashion house Alexander McQueen continues to realize his visions.

Issey Miyake is moving

This documentary takes you to the design studio of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake. Famous for his uniquely textured work, the film showcases his unusual methods of character forming and creating patterned wrinkles in his pieces. Fabric architect, Miyake wishes to anchor his work by bringing clothes and fabrics closer to the earth with a variety of textures on his looks.

The first Monday in May

Take an exclusive look at the annual premium event that brings together some of the most influential figures from the fashion, art, music and film industries. This photo takes you behind the scenes at the 2015 Met Gala, featuring an exhibition of Chinese-inspired Western fashion pieces, titled “Through the Looking Glass.” With iconic looks from Rihanna to co-chair herself, Anna Wintour, this movie is the best thing to go for an invite.

Valentino: the last emperor

See through the eyes of famous designer Valentino Garavani and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti as they prepare for the Spring / Summer 2006 collection in Paris. Chronicle of years of works, sketches, business decisions and changes by Valentino, the film moves from the fashion capital to the capital as the name Valentino becomes famous. Even though the prodigy has retired, the fashion industry is still under his rule.

Diana Vreeland: the eye must travel

Diana Vreeland was one of the most influential fashion editors. Follow her inspiring story from her youth until her eventual emergence as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, and editor-in-chief of Vogue. The documentary takes you through her life’s journey, highlighting the path she took to become a legendary columnist in the fashion industry.

Saint Laurent

Born in Algeria, Yves Saint Laurent moved to Paris to pursue his career in fashion. Ultimately, he built one of the most recognizable brands in the world. This film explores the designer at the height of his career and depicts his difficult personal journey to becoming a fashion industry icon.

September issue

Unfold the mystery of the woman behind the sunglasses. RJ Cutler follows Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, one of the most powerful, polarizing and inspiring figures in fashion today. Watch behind the scenes as Wintour prepares for American release VogueThe September 2007 issue, an annual edition that marks the start of the new year in the fashion industry and thus sets trends for the months to come.

Dior and me

Raf Simmons was appointed Creative Director of Dior in 2012, and this documentary was shot alongside him, following Simmons in creating his first haute couture collection. Take an exclusive look at the colorful, luxurious and sometimes stressful environment that takes place inside Maison Dior.

Lagerfeld confidential

One of the most iconic figures in fashion, Karl Lagerfeld has made waves throughout the industry. Unlike his famous designs, which were publicly exhibited track after track, Lagerfeld led a very private life. Recounting his upbringing in Germany, this documentary follows a personal journey as he moved to Paris to begin his fashion career, and explores how he eventually became a much respected designer around the world.

