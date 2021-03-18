Viola Davis makes history with the neon yellow dress everyone needs for spring





It is undeniable Viola Davis is a style star. MORE: The 2021 Oscars could take place in a very unusual location The Oscar winner wows if she kills a look from home, on a virtual red carpet or at a star-studded event. It is therefore not surprising that when the Ma Rainey’s black background star made history earlier this week, her famous stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, celebrated with a tribute to one of Viola’s most dreamy monochrome looks. Viola dances in a neon yellow Max Mara combo that fans go wild In an Elizabeth comeback video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the famous actor can be seen dancing in front of a curtain wearing a neon yellow Max Mara dress, which was accompanied by a one-shoulder top and a peplum skirt. flattering. The matching blazer, which Viola draped over her shoulders, took things to the next level with her structured shoulders. The look was from the How to Get Away With Murder star L’Officiel USA 2018 cover shoot – but it’s so good that fans – and we – are still obsessed with it almost three years later. RELATED: Amanda Seyfried Has The Best Reaction To First Oscar Nomination “Congratulations! This yellow is so gorgeous! Shine on the queen!” One fan wrote in the comments to the post, while another responded, “Is there anything more striking than Viola in yellow? I don’t think so. ”Someone else replied,“ Whoa that yellow is fire! ” Viola’s look is already sold out, so we searched for an updated neon yellow combo for spring from Wolf & Badger, and a neon yellow Romwe bodycon dress to pair with the blazer for a different look for $ 6.99. Yellow wolf and badger blazer, $ 378, Wolf and badger Wolf and badger Flamboyant Ariana Wolf and Badger Dress, $ 315, Wolf and badger BUY NOW Romwe one shoulder on dress, $ 6.99, Romwe BUY NOW Viola received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress on Tuesday for her lead role in Ma Rainey’s black background, marking her fourth Oscar nomination, which broke the record for the total number of actress nominations for a black actress in history, according to Weekly entertainment. SHOP: 10 Black Women-Owned Brands On Amazon You Need To Know The actress also became the only black woman to win two nominations for Best Actress. Viola impressed at home for the Golden Globes in a Lavie by CK dress Viola received nominations for Best Actress for Doubt, Ugly, and Fences, the latter for which she won her first Oscar. Whoopi Goldberg is the only other black actress to have received more than one Oscar nomination for her comedy, for her performances in The color purple and Ghost. MORE: Viola Davis’ Golden Globes Dress Was Incredibly Meaningful – Find Out Why Whoopi won the Best Actress Oscar for Ghost in 1991. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







