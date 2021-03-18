Fashion
10 summer 2021 fashion trends to buy now
If you’re pretty much wintering through and it’s still freezing cold, you’re not alone. Even though it’s March and it’s warming up slowly but surely (well, finally), we still have a few months to go before it’s officially summer. But you might already be on the hunt for all the swimsuits and summer dresses that you are going to wear once the weather turns blue skies and sunshine. Hey, whatever gives you something to look forward to these days – go for it!
To help you out, we’ve rounded up the 10 cutest summer fashion trends that have been spotted on the catwalks, and how to buy them yourself. So whether you’re planning to spend the season socially distancing at the beach (lucky!) Or just hanging out in your neighborhood park, there’s something for you on this list. Keep scrolling through the top 10 trends for summer 2021 and imagine yourself sipping a margarita by the pool while wearing them.
1
Super thong silhouettes
Whether the straps extend from the top or the bottom or both, this style is already everywhere.
Jacquemus
Super thong silhouettes
Rowan top
revolve.com
$ 125.00
A simple black tank top with a twist, literally. Details add something more to a classic room.
Super thong silhouettes
Shiloh skirt with plain straps
shopbop.com
$ 179.95
You will find me wearing this complete outfit all summer long, thank you.
4
Bra tops
This trend will definitely come in handy when it’s 90 degrees outside. I sweat just thinking about it – fun!
Drome
Bra tops
Sugar satin soft-cup triangle bra
net-a-porter.com
$ 75.00
A cream colored satin bralette will give you a feeling of freshness and freshness.
revolve.com
$ 53.00
Wear this comfortable bra at home or when you go shopping. The ribbed knitted material will be so soft.
7
High-low
This popular ’90s trend is making a comeback, so get ready to show off those collarbones.
Balmain
troisthelabel.com
$ 85.00
Pair this sexy top with your favorite pair of jeans and a neutral sandal for a relaxed summer look.
High-low
Bash halterneck bikini top
frankiesbikinis.com
$ 125.00
This bikini combines two trends in one with its halter neckline and strappy details.
ten
Side cutouts
We love a little moment cut out around the torso. Everything to feel a cool breeze against your skin during those hot summer temperatures.
Fendi
Side cutouts
Dove Cutout Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress
nordstrom.com
$ 118.00
A mini in this pretty green shade gives a pop of color to your summer’s cut.
Side cutouts
OG Gaia – Midnight Black
farailondon.com
$ 125.59
Say goodbye to your favorite LBD because this dress will be your new favorite mini.
13
Colorful tie-dye
At this point, let’s all agree that the tie-dye is here to stay.
Dior
Colorful tie-dye
Karissa scalloped tie-dyed cotton-blend shorts
net-a-porter.com
$ 225.00
Hot pink shorts will look great with any bikini top, and the scalloped edges add the cutest touch.
Colorful tie-dye
Cotton candy cloud set
shopdanascott.com
$ 69.00
We haven’t finished the sweatshirts yet … especially when they are in short and short sleeve versions in the prettiest pastels.
16
Long transparent dresses
Wear it over a bralette and shorts or a cute swimsuit. Either way, it’s a trend that will help keep you cool this season.
Dior
Long transparent dresses
Dancehall jersey dress
fenoel.com
$ 1,098.00
This lime green ruched number is a hard-to-miss style.
Long transparent dresses
Kamira open-back cotton and linen-blend maxi dress
net-a-porter.com
$ 628.00
You will have a LOT of use of a classic white maxi dress this summer.
19
Hot pink
It’s all about the hottest pink hues of the season. No pastels here!
Versace
Hot pink
Wubet Tie Front Shirt
lemlem.com
$ 195.00
Are you looking for a nice pool cover? Pair this tie-up shirt with the matching shorts for an effortless cool look.
Try a hot pink off-the-shoulder maxi the next time you want to get dressed. This style is absolutely dreamy.
22
Mini skirts
The skirts are here – and they’re shorter than ever.
Alberta ferretti
Mini skirts
“Ether” skirt
jbdapparel.com
$ 120.00
Yellow is basically the color of summer, and this style has gathers on one side for added detail.
Mini skirts
Madison tennis skirt
revolve.com
$ 392.00
Pair a cream mini skirt with neutrals and a simple sandal, or opt for sneakers if you want to dress it up more.
25
Metallic
Looks like an IRL disco ball with all the sparkles.
Isabel funny
Metallic
Lumiere asymmetric dress
A one-shoulder mini is the ultimate party dress. (Whenever it’s safe to go to a party, that is.)
Metallic
Veronica Metallic Dress
laquansmith.com
$ 550.00
This silver number has a strappy back and is made to be SEEN.
28
Nets
Like you’re tangled in a fishing net, but make it fashionable.
Acne Studios
Nets
Athena Crochet Dress in Coral Red
revolve.com
$ 198.00
You’ll want to wear your cutest swimsuit under this bright red maxi.
farfetch.com
$ 209.00
Pair a sheer button down shirt dress with a strappy sandal for a super chic summery look.
