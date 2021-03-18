Opinion | Robert Aaron Long apparently thought he was the victim of his own desire. He is not alone.





Long obviously wants us to believe he’s the real victim here, a perpetually frustrated man with a sex addiction who couldn’t help but lash out at the women he blames for his problems. As bizarre as this reasoning is, Long isn’t the only one adopting it. It is a logic that I often see among the misogynists that I have followed on my blog, WeHuntedTheMammoth.com, for over a decade. The idea that women have some kind of harmful and overwhelming sexual power over men is widely accepted as gospel truth in what is called the manosphere. Men’s rights guru Warren Farrell wrote in his bestselling Myth of Male Power about the power of the miniskirt and the power of the cleavage that he thinks female secretaries exercise on male bosses. Feminine beauty, he wrote, is the most powerful drug in the world. When a straight man sees an attractive woman, Farrell recently told fans on Reddit, it takes power from our upper brain and carries it to our lower brain, making humans more or less powerless. To symbolize the allegedly intoxicating power of the female body, Farrell decorated the cover of the electronic edition of Myth with an arty photo of a naked woman. In conservative Christian communities and the accused murderer is believed to be a religious Baptist, immodestly dressed women are sometimes described as stumbling blocks for men, leading them to temptation and a multitude of sins. What is immodest? Only a rebellious woman, who willfully disobeying the Word of God, would wear pants, writes David J. Stewart, a relative hard-liner on this issue. Pants on women are adulterous in nature and lead men to lust and sin. The popular Tradwife blogger Thinking housewife goes so far as to call this so-called provocative female attire a form of assault on men, praising one reader who writes: Shameless attire is analogous to male violence, and others who describe these dress choices as a form of sexual harassment. This attitude is surprisingly common in secular spaces as well, especially in the backward world of human rights activists. In a manifesto posted on the main Reddits men’s rights forum, an anonymous writer argued that the men we call sexual harassers are the real victims of sexual harassment. Almost all clothing for women is designed to enhance their sexual attractiveness and increase their sexual potency, he wrote. In a world that treated the male experience with the same empathy and concern that Western society treats the female experience, when revealing, tight-fitting clothes, makeup, short skirts and push-up bras are worn in the workplace, it would be considered sexual. bullying. Independent psychologist and moralist Jordan Peterson has made a similar point about workplace makeup, claiming, among other things, that lipstick and rouge are both designed to mimic signs of sexual arousal, causing wearing makeup a sexual provocation. This attitude is not confined to North America either. In 2019, a Malaysian MP proposed a sexual harassment law to help protect men from the seduction of sexual misconduct. I propose to the minister to create a law on sexual harassment to protect men from the behavior, words and clothing of women, Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid told the Malaysian parliament, which can seduce them to the point of committing acts like than incest, rape, sexual assault, pornography and others. (He then retracted his proposal.) But all the talk about clothing, modest or not, misses the point. For these men, women can arouse male arousal simply by existing and his women who are responsible for whatever men do in response. They are all wrong. Like unintentional bachelors, “or incels, who mostly kill women for years now, apparently because no woman would sleep with them, Long is responsible for her own lusts and behavior. Sexual frustration and temptation are not licenses to murder.

