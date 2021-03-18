Fashion mogul fights cell sex charges with TV and phone





Peter Nygard in 2016. Photographer: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Photographer: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who fights extradition from Canada to the United States for sex trafficking, has a television and phone in his prison cell and two mattresses that allow him to sleep at his preferred angle, has declared the Canadian government. Nygard’s conditions of detention were detailed in a government file in response to his appeal of a Winnipeg court’s earlier denial of his bail application. It was arrested late last year at the behest of US prosecutors in New York who accuse him of using the resources and employees of his clothing company, Nygard International, to force dozens of women and minors in three countries to have sex with him and his friends. Nygard, 79, denied the charges. His request for bail was denied in February by a judge who spoke of fears he might try to contact witnesses, the opacity of his financial situation and his history of non-compliance with court orders. On Thursday, Nygard attended a hearing on his phone call from the Headingley Correctional Center outside of Winnipeg, where he has been held since December. According to a government file, he argues that Judge Shawn Greenberg inappropriately considered evidence from U.S. prosecutors in deciding not to grant him bail. He also claims that she did not properly consider the danger he faces from Covid-19 while incarcerated. Nygard’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Preventive dentention According to a March 12 affidavit submitted by Todd Schreyer, deputy superintendent of security at Headingley, Nygard is in preventive custody with limited contact with other inmates. He lives alone in a cell designed for three inmates which has both a television and a telephone which he is allowed to use 16 hours a day. Schreyer said no other cell in the facility had similar phone access. Nygard also uses two mattresses to sleep at a 45-degree angle, which he says helps with back and sleep issues. He bathes in the prison’s medical unit, where he uses a walk-in style tub to accommodate his limited mobility, and has been given vegan and diabetic meals. Schreyer said Nygard turned down an offer to transfer to a specialized protective custody unit in January. Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

