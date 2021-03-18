Are blazers and ties the uniform of a white man? The Central Falls lawmaker says yes.

PROVIDENCE A Central Falls state senator who prefers hoodies, cardigans and knitted beanies as his work clothes, the new dress code proposed by the Senate is an act of “oppression” by whites to try to make everyone look and dress like them.

Are blazers and ties the uniform of a white man?

First-year studentHis. Jonathon Acosta, 31, claimed that they are during lively Senate committee hearing this week on draft regulations for the 2021-2022 session.

“That’s all that connotes white collar, white people,” Acosta said at Monday’s meeting of the Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee. In contrast, “I look like people in my community.”

Acosta said he wore a tie every day during his first year of teaching.

“I came to realize that what I was doing was reaffirming to all the poor black and brown children I was teaching that in order to be successful you had to try to look and approach whiteness as much as possible.”

“And that is the message you would impose on all residents of Rhode Island.”

Several of his Senate colleagues disagreed, including Senate Speaker Dominick Ruggerio.

“I’m sure you are an individual, you love your individuality. I’m sure your constituents don’t care,” Ruggerio, 72, told Acosta, 31.

“But as for decorum in the Senate chamber, that’s how it was since before I arrived. And it’s been a while, ” Ruggerio, who has served as a state lawmaker, told House and Senate, since 1981.

“What you do when you come out of this building, I don’t mind at all. I don’t care if you take off all your clothes once you get out of the building and come home,” Ruggerio said.

After:Ruggerio’s chief of staff leaves, sparking State House reshuffle

After:McKee proposes $ 11.2 billion budget without call for large tax hikes

“But I think it’s offensive to people not to be dressed appropriately in this room. And that’s my position.”

The Rules for the 2019-2020 session read: “All persons present on the Senate floor while the Senate is in session must be properly dressed and the President must apply this rule by appropriate means.”

The proposed new dress code, in preparation for a full vote in the Senate on Tuesday, is broader.

He says, “While in the Senate Chamber, members, staff and guests should dress in appropriate and appropriate clothing, such as blouses, dress pants, and collared shirts with the jacket. support.

The arbiter of what is “appropriate dress” would be the President of the Senate, that is, at present, Ruggerio.

For the record: the rules of Rhode Island House simply say: “No one on the bedroom floor should dress in a way that offends the decorum of the bedroom.”

When faced with a violation of any of the rules of decorum, “the speaker must immediately take appropriate corrective action and may order the dismissal of the offender.”

Former Rep. Joseph Almeida came home with what looked like a baseball player’s shirt with emblems honoring baseball teams. Negro leagues. Another lawmaker came to the hot sessions in late June in a dashiki style shirt. More than one lawmaker, past and present, has sported a green sports jacket on St. Patrick’s Day.

There were no repercussions for any of these legislators.

Faced with a growing number of outspoken progressives in the Senate, Ruggerio and his senior lieutenants showed up to more committee hearings than in recent years to comment and vote, as Ruggerio did on Monday.

He played the seasoned old statesman, while Acosta took on the role of teacher, reading the racial demographics in the communities of each Rules Committee member to try and illustrate, “The world we are in. live is hyper-segregated in race and class. “

“You sir, represent Middletown, a place that is [overwhelmingly]white, 6.8% Latino, and the median income is $ 74,000, ” he told President Senator Louis DiPalma.

In contrast, “I was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, 57% Latino,” Acosta said. “I now live and represent Central Falls, only 20% white, 66% Latino …. These executives become the filter for how we see the world.”

In response, DiPalma went through the list of legislatures in about two dozen other states with dress codes one by one.

“From the perspective of a woman who has had her clothes checked for a large part of my life,” First-year Senator Meghan E. Kallman told her colleagues: “I will wear anything that puts the shared community at comfortable. “

She suggested, however, that the dress requirement for “guests” be removed from the proposed rules. “It’s not about what I wear. It’s about how we welcome the Rhode Island community into their own building where the laws are made.”

Acosta promised to propose amendments during Tuesday’s Senate debate. Management also plans to propose an amendment to remove the dress code requirement for guests.