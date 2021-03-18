Kanye West is worth $ 6.6 billion





Hip-hop icon and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West and his associated companies have a total value of up to $ 6.6 billion, according to an analysis released Wednesday by Bloomberg. The global news agency, citing a private document it reviewed from Swiss multinational financial services firm UBS Group AG, said sneaker and clothing brand Yeezy de West, made in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is valued between $ 3.2 billion and $ 4.7 billion. . Part of that total comes from West, 43, recent collaboration with Gap, which is expected to launch her Yeezy Gap line of clothing for men, women and children in July. UBS values ​​up to $ 970 million for the joint venture, created last year for a 10-year term. The brand will not include shoes, with Adidas being exclusive to this market segment until at least 2026. Gap expects its new brand to reach $ 150 million in revenue in its first full year, 2022, and reach $ 1 billion in revenue within two to eight years. . West collects royalties on units sold, with an increasing percentage as sales increase. “In addition, it will get stock warrants as the line hits its sales targets, the highest of which is set at $ 700 million, according to a securities filing,” Bloomberg reported. Additionally, Bloomberg said, citing unaudited figures provided by West’s attorney, the hip-hop star has $ 122 million in cash and stock. Another $ 1.7 billion is in assets and investments, including a significant portion of Skims, the popular line of underwear and sportswear from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Its music catalog is worth $ 110.5 million, according to valuation and transfer pricing firm Valentiam Group. If the high-end valuation is true, West is the richest black man in America, with only investor Robert F. Smith joining this stratum of black businessmen with a net worth of at least 6 billion dollars, according to Entrepreneur magazine. The acclaimed musician who won his 22nd Grammy Award Sunday for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album “Jesus Is King” was the third highest-paid artist on Forbes magazine’s 2019 “Celebrity 100” list, earning around $ 150 million before taxes from June. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019. It went up a notch the following year, with an estimated $ 170 million. Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. West has not commented publicly on the report and has not posted on social media since November.

