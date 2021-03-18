Kelly Oubre discusses Golden State Warriors contract, Steph Curry, fashion brand, NBA pandemic, endorsements

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre gave an in-depth discussion of the NBA pandemic … [+] season, playing with Steph Curry, his new fashion brand and his mindset as he enters free agency this summer. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Getty Images



Life in the NBA during the coronavirus pandemic can often seem to be groundhog day.

You wake up, you get tested before and sometimes after training, before and after games. Players are not allowed to stay in team hotels and matches are basically played every other day. For Kelly Oubre, guard of the Golden State Warriors, the 2020-2021 season has been different to say the least.

It’s kind of like the new normal right now, he said. But at the end of the day, you have to keep going with the flow. This is something I had to adapt to very quickly, and it can never get in the way of your work. It is the motivation to keep moving forward and never to allow circumstances to get the best of you.

The 25-year-old said the NBA tried taking a COVID-19 saliva test for about a week, but then reverted to regular nasal and oral swabs that would still be uncomfortable no matter how many times you will.

It’s not the one where they hit your brain, Oubre said. So that’s always a positive point.

During the All-Star break, Oubre finally had some time away from the unusually hard work of the season to do some promotional work for the CarMaxs Call Your Shot campaign. The University of Kansas product drives a Tesla, but said it would likely get a Jeep or Mercedes if it were to pick a vehicle to buy online.

Much of life over the past year has been conducted online rather than in person, and that includes Warriors fans watching games from home while still unable attend games at the Chase Center. What if you’ve watched Oubre play or seen him on his hugely popular social media accounts. (2.1 million on Instagram and 144,000 on Twitter) you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it fails to perform in front of the fans.

I like to put on a show for the crowd, the people watching, said the 6-foot-7-inch Oubre. And not having fans there to cheer, make noise, boo, heckle, that kind of plays a factor in the energy of the games.

The fans make everything better, he said. And playing with a transcendent star like Steph Curry makes everything easier for Oubre, who in his debut season with Golden State after being acquired in the offseason from Oklahoma City after Phoenix led him to the Thunder in trade. by Chris Paul. Oubres’ legendary long-distance companion is a threat just by walking on the field, he learned. And in addition to averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the 21-20 Warriors, he said he continually worked to make Currys’ life easier every time he stepped on the ground.

Playing with one of the best shooters ever is something I don’t take for granted, said the 6th year veteran. He has a lot of eyes on him, a lot of defensive ploys. People try to perform different things to throw him out of his game, but he never allows that to shake him. It is the testimony of a great player.

And it’s a testament to the Curry Foundation, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the organization, Oubre said, that opposing teams always give the Warriors their best shot every time they go up against each other.

We have to be locked in and ready every night because the teams are always eager to beat us, he said. It’s a real compliment.

If you know anything about Oubre, you know how serious he is about fashion and creative expression, including a 2017 game I covered in Brooklyn when the Washington Wizards guard was on. forced by the league to remove a supreme leg sleeve, an incident. which quickly went viral. Last year he launched his Dope Soul clothing line inspired by her life and her native New Orleans, with a production company of the same name in the works. Her favorite brand other than her own is Chrome Hearts.

Clothing is an art form and a way of expressing oneself, Oubre said. My form of expression being that I’m from New Orleans and art takes many different forms there, whether it’s music, clothing, or drawing and painting. There’s a lot of history in there and it’s just my roots.

Planting roots during his NBA career has proven a bit more difficult for Oubre, who is a restricted free agent this summer after signing a two-year, $ 30 million contract with Phoenix ahead of the 2019 season – 2020. With the league trade deadline a week away and free agency potentially looming, he said he’s trying to focus on how the season goes and have a playoff run with the Warriors rather than on anything else.

In today’s climate, the media is trying to think for us and fight us at the mercy of any kind of trade deals that may continue, Oubre said. But I can only control what I can control, and right now it’s performing. I am a warrior, so I intend to keep it that way for now. And I will always try to give my heart and soul to this city and put the jersey on the front and the name on the back of my jersey. Right now I’m really focused and locked into this season and trying to make the most of it.

When asked if the media pushes too hard on these speculative rumors and contractual situations, Oubre said yes, but clarified that it wouldn’t be entertaining or something people would have watched if it wasn’t. .

I respect all of its aspects, but as an athlete and as a person who is constantly participating in it and not making a story, I really have to say it’s something I don’t watch, he said. declared. I keep my head down and work hard. And you have to do what you have to do too.