18 best unique and non-traditional wedding dresses you can buy online at all prices
While this year’s brides-to-be have had their fair share of wedding planning dramas (rest in peace, transatlantic honeymoons), deciding to postpone (or do away with) traditional celebrations can be a blessing in disguise for couples. with a creative tendency.
For those who wish to break the mold of the wedding dress, non-traditional ceremonies have paved the way for equally unique outfits, especially as the weather begins to heat up. Today’s brides have a choice of elegant silk mini dresses, daring belly sets, and colorful, truly reusable outfits.
To celebrate your unique style, we’ve rounded up 18 non-traditional bridal looks for your big day.
Dresses Under $ 200
Priced at under $ 200, these dream dresses prove that you don’t need a high budget for your wedding to be luxurious.
With ruffles as far as the eye can see, Sister Jane’s Small Talk midi dress is a romantic light pink choice for brides who want to step away from classic white.
BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 151
Unique two in one design gives the appearance of a matching skirt and top, this lightweight dress lets you dance the night away in style.
BUY IT: ASOS, $ 180
With a Victorian-inspired silhouette and a delicate lace overlay, WAYF’s Emma puff sleeve dress is as romantic as it is cool.
BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 99
Perfect for a backyard wedding or a casual affair, this easy and light dress is even Approved by Meghan Markle.
BUY IT: Etsy, $ 109
The Waldorf dress is a minimalist’s dream, featuring a bodycon silhouette in flattering bias-cut satin.
BUY IT: Park and fifth, $ 175
Bring sparkle to any occasion with this lace maxi dress which features a sparkling sequin overlay and is guaranteed to have all eyes on you.
BUY IT: Hudson Bay, $ 178
Dresses Under $ 500
While your wedding dress is undoubtedly a defining detail of your big day, it doesn’t have to be expensive. For less than $ 500, rest assured these are wedding outfits you can (actually) wear again.
Marchesa Notte’s delicate feminine dress combines touches of dreamy floral embroidery with a one-shoulder design to create a standout piece.
BUY IT: The Outnet, $ 278 (originally $ 795)
Designed with a shoulder strap to a tie, Reformation’s ivory silk mini dress is a stylish substitute for a traditional floor-length wedding dress.
BUY IT: Reform, $ 488
Part of the ASOS Edition bridal collection, this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit features a feminine bandeau collar and loose wide-leg pants. Best of all: it has pockets.
BUY IT: ASOS, $ 284
A flowing, feminine style, this knee-length dress from GOEN.J features oversized tiered ruffles and a sheer lace belly panel for a peek-a-boo style.
BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 305 (originally $ 615)
Simple and romantic, Reformation’s silk slip dress is designed with a relaxed skirt and dramatic puff sleeves for a vintage-inspired look.
BUY IT: Reform, $ 418
Designed exclusively for Net-A-Porter, Self-Portrait’s lace midi dress is partially lined along the bodice to show off a hint of skin, perfect for a summer bride.
BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 434
With a romantic ruffle neckline and puffed sleeves, Vanessa Cocchiaro’s versatile white crepe CJ style wrote Bridgerton romance.
BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 490
Dresses Under $ 1000
According to Bride runway, the average price of a wedding dress in Canada is $ 1,500. Get into the budget without sacrificing an ounce of style with these stunning wedding looks.
Romantic sequins and tulle demand declarations of love. Celebrate your I back with the dress of your girlish dreams, the Snowdrop dress from Needle & Thread.
BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 830
Make a statement with the unique puff sleeve jumpsuit from Black Halo. With a bow at the neckline, go from the altar to the after-party in style.
BUY IT: Saks Fifth Avenue, $ 684
A modernized take on the traditional wedding dress, the lace bridal top from Willowby by Watters is designed with flowing sleeves and a scalloped hem and, when paired with the full lace skirt, reveals a hint of your belly.
BUY IT: BHLDN, $ 550 (top) and $ 850 (skirt)
Business meets the bride. Self-Portrait’s ivory crepe mini dress has a double-breasted front and lightly padded shoulders for an elegant look.
BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 657
Celebrate your own fairytale ending with the Bronx and Banco Cinderella-Effect Sequin Midi Dress.
BUY IT: Revolution, $ 918
