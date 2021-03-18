18 best unique and non-traditional wedding dresses you can buy online at all prices

Want more cold-weather fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada newsletter!

We’ve rounded up 18 of the prettiest unique wedding dresses for every budget.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

While this year’s brides-to-be have had their fair share of wedding planning dramas (rest in peace, transatlantic honeymoons), deciding to postpone (or do away with) traditional celebrations can be a blessing in disguise for couples. with a creative tendency.

ALSO LOOK AT: 15 flat wedding shoes comfortable enough to dance the night away

For those who wish to break the mold of the wedding dress, non-traditional ceremonies have paved the way for equally unique outfits, especially as the weather begins to heat up. Today’s brides have a choice of elegant silk mini dresses, daring belly sets, and colorful, truly reusable outfits.

To celebrate your unique style, we’ve rounded up 18 non-traditional bridal looks for your big day.

Dresses Under $ 200

Priced at under $ 200, these dream dresses prove that you don’t need a high budget for your wedding to be luxurious.

Sister Jane ‘Small Talk’ ruffled midi dress (Photo via ShopBop)

With ruffles as far as the eye can see, Sister Jane’s Small Talk midi dress is a romantic light pink choice for brides who want to step away from classic white.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 151

Maya Bridal 2 in 1 long dress in tulle. (Photo via ASOS)

Unique two in one design gives the appearance of a matching skirt and top, this lightweight dress lets you dance the night away in style.

BUY IT: ASOS, $ 180

WAYF ‘Emma’ puff sleeve dress (Photo via ShopBop)

With a Victorian-inspired silhouette and a delicate lace overlay, WAYF’s Emma puff sleeve dress is as romantic as it is cool.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 99

MagicLinen Royal Toscana Dress in white linen. (Photo via Etsy)

Perfect for a backyard wedding or a casual affair, this easy and light dress is even Approved by Meghan Markle.

The story continues

BUY IT: Etsy, $ 109

Waldorf dress. (Photo via Park & ​​Fifth)

The Waldorf dress is a minimalist’s dream, featuring a bodycon silhouette in flattering bias-cut satin.

BUY IT: Park and fifth, $ 175

Long sleeveless dress with sequins In Season. Image via Hudson Bay.

Bring sparkle to any occasion with this lace maxi dress which features a sparkling sequin overlay and is guaranteed to have all eyes on you.

BUY IT: Hudson Bay, $ 178

Click here to subscribe to Yahoo Canada’s Lifestyle Newsletter.

Dresses Under $ 500

While your wedding dress is undoubtedly a defining detail of your big day, it doesn’t have to be expensive. For less than $ 500, rest assured these are wedding outfits you can (actually) wear again.

Asymmetric evening dress in stretch cady with Marchesa Notte embellishments. Image via The Outnet.

Marchesa Notte’s delicate feminine dress combines touches of dreamy floral embroidery with a one-shoulder design to create a standout piece.

BUY IT: The Outnet, $ 278 (originally $ 795)

Reformation ‘Acacia’ dress (Photo via Reformation)

Designed with a shoulder strap to a tie, Reformation’s ivory silk mini dress is a stylish substitute for a traditional floor-length wedding dress.

BUY IT: Reform, $ 488

ASOS EDITION Erin Off Shoulder Draped Wedding Jumpsuit (Photo via ASOS)

Part of the ASOS Edition bridal collection, this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit features a feminine bandeau collar and loose wide-leg pants. Best of all: it has pockets.

BUY IT: ASOS, $ 284

GOEN.J – Ruffle lace trim mini dress (photo via Shopbop)

A flowing, feminine style, this knee-length dress from GOEN.J features oversized tiered ruffles and a sheer lace belly panel for a peek-a-boo style.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 305 (originally $ 615)

Robe of the Reformation Virgin (Photo via Reformation)

Simple and romantic, Reformation’s silk slip dress is designed with a relaxed skirt and dramatic puff sleeves for a vintage-inspired look.

BUY IT: Reform, $ 418

Selfportrait Azaelea guipure lace dress. (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Designed exclusively for Net-A-Porter, Self-Portrait’s lace midi dress is partially lined along the bodice to show off a hint of skin, perfect for a summer bride.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 434

Vanessa Cocchiaro CJ gathered crepe mini dress. (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

With a romantic ruffle neckline and puffed sleeves, Vanessa Cocchiaro’s versatile white crepe CJ style wrote Bridgerton romance.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 490

Dresses Under $ 1000

According to Bride runway, the average price of a wedding dress in Canada is $ 1,500. Get into the budget without sacrificing an ounce of style with these stunning wedding looks.

Snowdrop Needle & Thread sequined tulle evening dress. (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Romantic sequins and tulle demand declarations of love. Celebrate your I back with the dress of your girlish dreams, the Snowdrop dress from Needle & Thread.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 830

Black Halo Ara Bow puff sleeve jumpsuit. (photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Make a statement with the unique puff sleeve jumpsuit from Black Halo. With a bow at the neckline, go from the altar to the after-party in style.

BUY IT: Saks Fifth Avenue, $ 684

Willowby by Watters ‘Sariah’ Top & ‘Sariah’ Skirt (Photo via BHLDN)

A modernized take on the traditional wedding dress, the lace bridal top from Willowby by Watters is designed with flowing sleeves and a scalloped hem and, when paired with the full lace skirt, reveals a hint of your belly.

BUY IT: BHLDN, ​​$ 550 (top) and $ 850 (skirt)

Double Breasted Self-Portrait Mini Dress (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Business meets the bride. Self-Portrait’s ivory crepe mini dress has a double-breasted front and lightly padded shoulders for an elegant look.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 657

Mid-length wedding dress Bronx and Banco Mademoiselle. (Photo via Revolve)

Celebrate your own fairytale ending with the Bronx and Banco Cinderella-Effect Sequin Midi Dress.

BUY IT: Revolution, $ 918

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and Instagram and Register now for our newsletter.