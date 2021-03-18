Fashion
Columbus man suspected in second Polaris shooting arrested
Columbus Police Arrest East Side Man suspected of firing shots on Monday afternoon inside Polaris Fashion Place.
Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, of Andrus Avenue in the Andrus Court apartments on the east side, is charged with felony assault and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.
Police wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday afternoon at Delaware County Common Plea Court that Lawson fired several shots around 3:15 p.m. Monday in an area of the first-floor atrium inside the Polaris Mall. The incident resulted from an apparent confrontation between two groups of young people, police said.
ATF offers a reward for information on the first Polaris shot; more photos published during the second shot
Although police previously said no one was injured, a bullet hit a man in the arm but did not penetrate his skin, according to the complaint. In a prepared press release confirming Lawson’s arrest, Columbus Police said there were at least two intentional victims, a 17-year-old male and an unidentified male.
Columbus Police released additional surveillance footage Wednesday evening showing the suspected gunman wearing a yellow hoodie, now identified by police as Lawson.
Monday’s shooting was the second case of shooting inside Polaris this month.
Columbus Police Release Surveillance Photos of Second Polaris Shooting in Two Weeks
Two suspicious men who police said exchanged gunfire on March 3on the first floor of the shopping center remain free. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the offer of a $ 5,000 reward for the information which led to the arrest and conviction of these two men.
Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, from Reynoldsburg, and Levon Sommerville, 25, from the northeast side, are wanted by Columbus police and ATF in connection with the shooting which, according to investigators, stemmed from a domestic incident. Both men have arrest warrants on a criminal assault charge filed against them in Delaware County.
In the meantime, Easton Town CenterColumbus’ other major shopping attraction, also became the scene of gunfire Wednesday night.
According to Columbus Police, two men said they were shot at around 9:50 pm in Townsfair Way after a “verbal altercation” with a person in a silver Dodge Charger. None of the men were hit.
The area of the shopping complex where the situation occurred is near the Cheesecake Factory, Shade Shop, and other retail stores. There is also a parking lot in the neighborhood. Police did not identify exactly where the shot was fired.
