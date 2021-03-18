Snapchat signals fashion ambitions with latest acquisition

Snapchat, already a key destination for beauty consumers, is apparently poised to penetrate even deeper into the complex world of the fashion business, judging by the latest acquisition of Snap Inc.

The social media company confirmed to WWD that it had picked up Fit Analytics, a Berlin-based piece of equipment Technology company that helps online clothing and footwear merchants size their customers and offers customization tools and other data.

The start-up serves a list of well-known companies, with logos for The North Face, Asos, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Patagonia, JD Sports, Lacoste and Pull & Bear appearing on its website.

Fit Analytics seems happy to join the ranks of Snaps. In a blog post on Wednesday, CEO and Founder Sebastian Schulze wrote: This acquisition will strengthen Fit Analytics’ position as a leader in the apparel and footwear industry. TechnologyOur main focus going forward will be to evolve the Fit Analytics business and work with Snap to grow their purchasing platform, leveraging our technology and expertise. Our teams will jointly execute next-generation shopping, fashion and style offerings.

Noble language like this is common in technology, especially in e-commerce and especially when it comes to acquisitions. But these grand visions rarely come true as leaders promise.

But that could be one of the exceptions.

Snap made a clear commitment to increase purchasing in its fourth quarter earnings call, Jeremi Gorman, chief commercial officer, explained that in the longer term, is investing in the use of first party data from our platform and offered more conversion opportunities on the platform. .

The social media The company also has a solid track record of merging technological and shopping experiences. The platform has helped the adoption and evolution of augmented reality from a fun novelty to a serious shopping tool for beauty, furniture, eyewear and other categories. Beauty AR is now everywhere, with branded search apps and websites dedicated to Instagram, YouTube and Google.

Sure Snapchat On its own, over 200 million users interact with AR on a daily basis. And in a recent AR beta test, which included more than 30 brands across multiple verticals, from beauty to automotive, people tried products over 250 million times and were 2.4 times more likely to click to buy than average. According to Snap, an eyewear retailer’s AR campaign resulted in a 3.6% increase in purchases, in addition to a 46% increase in unique pageviews on its website.

The big question is whether Snap can do it again for fashion and shoes.

He’s already touched those spaces through a range of AR partnerships, including virtual stores promoting Lego Wear and American Eagle. The pop-up store of these last virtual vacations 2020 generated $ 2 million in additional sales. This preceded AE’s new AR guide in February, which allowed consumers to rotate and view their spring 2021 jeans from different angles.

This type of technology works because it somewhat mimics how a buyer might view the product in the real world. But viewing a virtual environment or a stand-alone product is inherently different from the experience of physically putting it on.

When Snap worked with Gucci last summer for shoe trials, the visuals were very appealing. But it was difficult to know how the shoes could actually feel on any given foot. It’s even more complicated for non-essentials like clothing, which may not rely on a figure the same way in real life as they do in AR.

That’s where the right data and technology tools could come in. Snap might just offer features that help shoppers find the right size. But given its visual orientation, it’s easy to see the company adapting their AR or virtual imagery to all of this new fitting data. This would allow her AR lenses to more accurately represent what a dress or pants might really look like on a person.

The company declined to comment, so it’s unclear whether it will apply the Fit Analytics tools or data in this way. But the possibilities seem intriguing, and the implications for fashion shopping on the platform would be significant, and that’s in part because of the direction Snap sees for AR in the future. And that, the company is betting, will be a far cry from phone screens.

Advances in technology will change that, CTO Ryan Murphy told investors earlier this year. It seemed to allude to the advent of tech glasses, similar to Snapchat Spectacles, but designed for AR, similar to the tech touted by Apple and Facebook.

[By] layering digital experiences directly into our field of vision and allowing us to engage in computing the same way we do as humans, with our heads held high looking at the world in front of us, he said, our ability as humans to convey ideas will dramatically improve with information and entertainment directly in our field of vision.

Imagine AR mode trials freed from smartphone screens and placed in something like AR glasses. In theory, a person could put on the frames and see themselves in a mirror wearing something from their favorite designers’ latest collection and feel confident that it would look like this in real life.