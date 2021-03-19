Fashion
I am a proud traveler and I marry my cousin
Most girls dream of their wedding dress from a young age, but few can say that theirs is encrusted with 80,000 rhinestones.
This is the case with Annie, 27, who is about to marry her first cousin Josh – which is legal in the US state of North Carolina.
Annie hopes for the biggest and most sparkling dress in the history of the gypsy wedding, inspired by Winter Wonderland.
The bride-to-be and her cousin Josh are both romance gypsies and share the same grandfather – and according to Josh, they “just clicked right away”.
Speaking on the TLC show Gypsy Brides US, he said, “It didn’t matter to her and it didn’t matter to me. I can’t help but love her.”
According to Annie, it’s not uncommon for Romance Gypsies to marry their first cousins, and she plans to do so in the dress of all dresses.
Wanting to go big on her special day, Annie enlists the help of famed gypsy dressmaker Sandra Celli, from Boston, who happily takes on the challenge.
With just five days to make a dreamy gypsy dress, plus three bridesmaids’ dresses, Sandra pulls it off with all the glitz and glamor she promised.
“You will be shocked and surprised and you will fall when you see it,” she promises Annie, and she doesn’t disappoint.
Annie’s dream dress is encrusted with 80,000 rhinestones and adorned with 22 fox skins, certainly filling the “Winter Wonderland” folder.
Additionally, the huge dress has bulbs attached to the train, with a matching luminous crown, which also makes it glow in the dark.
It also has a huge fur collar and matching fluffy sleeves, which makes it perfect for cold weather.
Visibly impressed, Annie squeals with excitement when she sees her dress and says, “This is the best Romani dress I have ever seen in history.”
Blown away, her mother, Jet, adds, “She looks like a real Snow Queen in this dress.”
When her big day finally arrives, the glamorous bride chooses a horse and cart to transport her and the bridesmaids – but getting out turns out to be a struggle.
Covered in light bulbs and a massive train, it’s not easy to get around, especially with stiletto heels.
Eventually, Annie comes face to face with her future husband and walks down the aisle – but not without dodging the candles along the way.
Meanwhile, a nervous Josh waits for his bride at the altar.
“It means the world to me to become his wife,” Annie says to the camera, and mom is pretty proud too.
“It’s important to me, being a Roma mother, that Annie marries Josh. If I die, I will leave this world in peace, ”she said.
