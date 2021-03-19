Fashion
Dicks Sporting Goods Launches Men’s Track Line To Compete With Lululemon
Sporting goods dicks continues to expand its fitness brands with the launch of a line of men’s sportswear called VRST.
The big box retailer ad this week that the VRST brand is exclusive to Dicks and now available on its website, with a stand-alone site. The VRST brand is expected to be available in 400 stores across the country in the coming weeks, according to a statement.
VRST clothing includes joggers, quarter zippers, shorts and t-shirts, says the release, and is designed for a modern, active man who lives on the go. Prices range from $ 30 to $ 120.
In the enterprises Call for Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results, Lee J. Belitsky, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dicks Sporting Goods, said the VRST line is more similar to Lululemon as opposed to fitness brands like Nike and Under protection, which are more focused on sports performance equipment.
Her lifestyle clothes that you can wear to work, you can travel, Belitsky said. You can practice there if you wish.
Sporting goods dicks set records in its fourth quarter and full year results. In the fourth quarter, comparable store sales increased 19.3%, while consolidated comparable store sales increased 9.9% for 2020.
The entire sportswear retail industry has seen an increase in sales, likely from people working from home and choosing comfort over style.
Although brands first saw a plunge due to the coronavirus pandemic, many were able to bounce back. Lululemon, for example, experienced a decline in business but has since made a comeback with a 22% increase in same-store sales over its third fiscal quarter results partly because of his in progress We have made too many sales.
The first exclusive brand of Dicks Sporting Goods was CALIA by Carrie Underwood, launched six years ago for women.
If you are looking for deals, Dicks also has sales up to 30% off fishing and camping equipment, up to 40% discount select fitness equipment and up to 50% off select basketball hoops.
