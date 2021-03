Spurs have had a long trip to Croatia, giving them a jet lag to accompany the hangover after a 2-1 loss in the North London derby to Arsenal at the weekend. The good news for Tottenham? No more European trips. Mislav Orsic had a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit in England to send Spurs crashing out of England after a 3-0 extra time in the second leg. [ MORE: Premier League power rankings ] Orsic tore Serge Aurier a part on the left before smashing two of his home goals in a fantastic way over long distance, the third in the 108th minute. Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made two fantastic saves in the second overtime period to preserve the massive victory. So what went wrong for Spurs? Jose Mourinho gave chances to Dele Alli, Harry Winks and weekend red card holder Erik Lamela, but the three left the field in the 70th minute. In the case of Winks, it was more strategic, but there was no Dele’s star turn and no rabona by Lamela. Serge Aurier gave Mislav Orsic the chance to operate in the 62nd minute and the well-traveled Croatia international hammered the ball with his instep, spinning it out of reach of a flying Hugo Lloris and the bearing 2-1 in total. The goal had come and Dinamo were on the verge of making it 2-2. Giovani Lo Celso was one of Mourinhos’ subs, along with Tanguy Ndombele and Gareth Bale, and he saw a backhanded offer to make it 3-1 caught by Livakovic. More Premier League The story continues Europa League, three things we learned: Arsenal, Granada and Roma move on Premier League power rankings Europa League, live! How to watch, odds, predictions Spurs implode and leave Europa League in humiliating way originally appeared on NBCSports.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos